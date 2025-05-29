 Japan Today
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump Image: AP file
politics

Ishiba says mutual understanding 'deepened' with Trump over tariffs

1 Comment
TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday he and U.S. President Donald Trump deepened their understanding of each other's positions on tariffs and agreed that their ministers should accelerate ongoing negotiations in greater detail.

Ishiba made the comment after a roughly 25-minute phone call with Trump ahead of the next round of bilateral tariff negotiations at the ministerial level.

The Japanese prime minister also emphasized the need to build "win-win" relations between the longtime allies, reiterating his call for the removal of higher U.S. tariffs on Japanese products entering the world's largest economy.

"We exchanged views in a very frank manner and were able to gain a deeper understanding of the views held by each side," Ishiba told reporters.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump had a "very good call and a good discussion" with Ishiba, without further elaboration.

Japan has been urging the United States to scrap higher tariffs on products such as cars, auto parts, steel and aluminum. Although a three-month reprieve was granted from a 24 percent "reciprocal" tariff, a baseline rate of 10 percent remains in place for Japan.

On Thursday, Ishiba reiterated his desire to hold a face-to-face meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in mid-June in Canada. He did not rule out visiting the United States before the multilateral gathering, depending on the outcome of the ministerial talks.

"By boosting (Japan's) investment, we will seek to create jobs in the United States. We should join forces to produce quality products," Ishiba said. "Our stance hasn't changed to build win-win relations."

The telephone conversation between Ishiba and Trump, their second in about a week, was arranged at Japan's request, he added.

It followed remarks by Japan's chief negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, who said that purchasing U.S. defense equipment could serve as a bargaining chip in bilateral talks, as it would help reduce the U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Akazawa, a close aide to Ishiba, is expected to meet on Friday in Washington with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the point man for the negotiations.

Ishiba has said the planned summit with Trump would serve as a "milestone" for a trade deal but also emphasized that Japan should not rush to conclude talks or make concessions.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Interesting because this is what the South China Post wrote about the phone call, citing Asahi News.

When Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba took a surprise 45-minute call from US President Donald Trump last week, Tokyo braced for tough talk on tariffs. Instead, officials were reportedly met with a meandering monologue that some say reflected Trump’s need for affirmation more than any real interest in Japan – or Ishiba.

According to insider sources cited in a report published by the Asahi newspaper on Tuesday, Trump spoke at length about his recentMiddle East trip, digressed into a discussion about his new fighter jet initiative, and offered unsolicited praise for his own achievements – all while adopting a tone so casual that some in Tokyo felt it bordered on the surreal.

https://www.scmp.com/week-asia/politics/article/3312171/trumps-surreal-call-japans-ishiba-focused-mideast-trip-f-47s-self-praise-not-trade?utm_source=rss_feed

0 ( +0 / -0 )

