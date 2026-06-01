Takaichi urges free passage through Hormuz in phone talks with Iran president

Men walk on the shoreline as people wade in the water in the Strait of Hormuz, where cargo and service vessels are anchored off Bandar Abbas, Iran, on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday she called for the free and safe passage of ships through the all-but-closed Strait of Hormuz in phone talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"We will strive to ensure that the transit of Japanese ships occurs smoothly and with greater ease," Pezeshkian told her, while seeking Tokyo's help to secure essential goods, medical equipment and medicines through the use of Iran's financial assets in Japan, according to the state-run news agency IRNA.

Amid uncertainty regarding the progress of peace talks over the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran, the prime minister told reporters she also expressed "strong hope" that the Iranian side "will show the greatest possible flexibility and that an agreement can be reached as soon as possible."

Takaichi and Pezeshkian held their third phone conversation since the conflict began in late February, with the talks sought by Tehran. Takaichi said the Iranian president gave an account of the negotiations with the United States and their outlook.

The prime minister said she and Pezeshkian agreed to continue close communication toward a resolution to the conflict. Although a close ally to the United States, Japan is known to traditionally maintain amicable ties with Iran.

On the ongoing effective closure of the strait, Takaichi called for the safe passage to be "realized as soon as possible for vessels of all countries including Japan and other Asian countries."

Many resource-poor Asian countries including Japan are facing economic challenges from rising crude oil costs and shortages of key commodities due to their dependence on the Middle East for imports that largely pass through the strait, a critical energy chokepoint.

Some Japan-connected vessels have passed through the strait, however, including a tanker operated by a unit of major refiner Idemitsu Kosan Co. that on May 25 became the first to arrive in the country since the conflict began.

U.S. and Iranian media reports said both sides are seeking revisions to a memorandum of understanding to extend their ceasefire by 60 days despite U.S. government sources saying negotiators had largely agreed on it last Thursday.

Separately, Takaichi said she also had phone talks with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten, who was inaugurated in February, ahead of her phone talks with Pezeshkian.

She said the two discussed Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako's planned state visit to the Netherlands this month and confirmed they will "cooperate closely" toward its success.

© KYODO