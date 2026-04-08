Takaichi urges Iran president to swiftly secure safe Hormuz passage

A cargo ship in the Gulf, near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from northern Ras al-Khaimah, near the border with Oman’s Musandam governance, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in United Arab Emirates.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Wednesday urged Iran to swiftly secure safe passage for ships of all nations through the Strait of Hormuz as she held a phone call with its President Masoud Pezeshkian following an announcement of a conditional two-week cease-fire deal between Iran and the United States.

Takaichi, speaking to reporters after the 25-minute call, said she also conveyed to the Iranian leader the importance of an early de-escalation in the Middle East conflict, and they agreed to keep in communication.

"I emphasized that the Strait of Hormuz is a key location for global logistics and an international public property," Takaichi said, while hailing the cease-fire agreement as a "positive move."

Japan hopes a "final agreement" through diplomatic efforts will be reached soon, she said. The two leaders held talks for the first time.

The truce deal was announced by mediator Pakistan just before the expiry of U.S. President Donald Trump's self-imposed deadline set on late Tuesday for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its critical infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his country's military will "cease their defensive operations" if attacks against it are stopped, and that "safe passage" through the strait will become possible for two weeks "via coordination with Iran's Armed Forces and with due consideration of technical limitations."

Since the United States and Israel began attacking Iran in late February, it has effectively blocked the strait, a chokepoint for global energy transportation, triggering oil supply disruptions and price surges.

Japan relies on the Middle East for more than 90 percent of its crude oil imports, most of which transit the strait. The close U.S. security ally has traditionally maintained friendly relations with Iran.

Takaichi's government has condemned Tehran for its de facto blockade of the strait, as well as its attacks on other Middle Eastern states, but has made no legal assessment of the U.S.-Israeli military operations against Iran.

During the call with the Iranian president, Takaichi said she also sought an early resolution of the issue regarding a Japanese national who was released on bail on Monday after being detained in Iran for months. The person is believed to be the Tehran bureau chief of public broadcaster NHK.

© KYODO