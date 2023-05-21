Kishida, Yoon jointly visit cenotaph to Korean atomic bomb victims

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, center left, his wife Kim Keon Hee, left, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife Yuko Kishida lay flowers at the Monument in Memory of the Korean Victims of the A-bomb near the Peace Park Memorial in Hiroshima on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday became the first leaders of the two Asian neighbors to jointly visit a cenotaph dedicated to Korean victims of the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Kishida, Yoon and their wives walked up to the cenotaph located in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park together and placed flowers in front of it.

The visit was quickly followed by a summit between the two leaders, where they underscored the significance of the occasion.

"I feel that (the visit) was very meaningful for bilateral ties and also in praying for world peace," Kishida said at the outset of the meeting.

Noting the bilateral summit is the third in two months, Kishida said it is "obvious proof of progress in the Japan-South Korea relationship."

Yoon said the joint visit to offer condolences to Korean atomic bomb victims "will be remembered as a brave action from the prime minister to prepare a peaceful future together."

Yoon also referred to Kishida's statement made after their previous summit in Seoul earlier this month that his heart "aches" over a wartime labor issue between the two nations, saying the remarks "had touched the heart of South Koreans."

The two leaders agreed on the joint visit to the memorial during their meeting in Seoul, in another sign of the improvement in bilateral relations.

Since South Korea announced a government-backed fund to compensate former wartime laborers who had sued Japanese companies, Seoul and Tokyo have been actively improving their ties, including through the resumption of reciprocal visits by their leaders.

Yoon met with Korean atomic bomb victims in Hiroshima on Friday, the first sitting South Korean president to do so, and vowed support for them.

Many Koreans forced to work for Japanese companies were killed in the U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. It is estimated that around 70,000 people from the Korean Peninsula were exposed to the blasts and 40,000 died, but an official investigation has not been conducted.

The cenotaph for the Korean victims was originally built in 1970 outside the park, separate from the Cenotaph for the A-bomb Victims and a museum documenting the atomic bombing devastation in the park. But it was moved to the park in 1999 after facing criticism that it represented discriminatory treatment.

The Japanese government began paying compensation in 2003 to overseas victims. In South Korea, a law to support atomic bomb victims was only enacted in 2016.

While atomic bomb victims in South Korea welcomed the decision regarding the joint visit, believing it will lead to reconciliation between the countries, they also expressed hope for an apology by Japan for its 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

"I think it means reconciliation (for Japan and South Korea). We appreciate the fact that they understand even a little bit of our pain," said Jeong Won Sul, chairman of the Korea Atomic Bombs Victim Association.

About 10 members of the association traveled to Hiroshima hoping to meet with Yoon but were unable to do so.

© KYODO