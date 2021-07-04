LDP, Komeito fail to win majority in Tokyo assembly election

The Liberal Democratic Party and the Komeito party failed to win a combined majority in Sunday's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election, dealing a blow to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his LDP-Komeito coalition in national politics as they gear up for a general election slated for the fall.
The result was likely attributed to voter dissatisfaction with Suga's response to the coronavirus pandemic and his stance on the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.
The LDP won 33 seats in the 127-seat assembly, up from the pre-election level of 25, displacing Tomin First no Kai, a regional party founded by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, as the leading force. Tomin translates to Tokyoites.
The number of seats held by the regional party fell to 31 from 46. However, the margin of decline was smaller than expected.
The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition in parliament, jumped to 15 seats from its pre-election level of 7, and the Japanese Communist Party added a seat, taking its total to 19.
While the LDP and Komeito vowed to pursue a safe and secure Summer Games, Tomin First called for hosting the event without spectators.
COVID-19 infections in Tokyo are once again on the rise after the state of emergency was lifted last month.
The JCP demanded that the Tokyo Games be canceled, and the CDPJ pushed for another postponement or cancellation while criticizing the Suga administration's response to the pandemic.
The JCP and the CDPJ had coordinated in fielding their candidates in some constituencies in the Tokyo poll as they eye possible cooperation in the upcoming national election for the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament.
Voter turnout was 42.39 percent, down from 51.28 percent in the last Tokyo assembly election in 2017 and the lowest since 40.80 percent in the 1997 election.
On Sunday, a record 38 women candidates were elected to the assembly, up from 37 in the last election.
Despite the result, Taimei Yamaguchi, the LDP's election strategy chief, voiced determination that the LDP and Komeito will win "at least a majority" in the lower house election that, according to him, is likely to focus on the government's COVID-19 response and handling of the economy.
For Tomin First, comprised of many young members who have not established strong footholds in the capital yet, full-fledged support of Koike was mandatory to win out the regional assembly election with some 11 million eligible voters.
Koike, who currently serves as special adviser to the regional party, was hospitalized due to severe fatigue for over a week in late June and was unable to get out and stump for the party during the campaign.
Opinion polls had indicated Tomin First was likely to lose big in the election because Koike had not clearly shown her support for the party.
Koike said her stance in the assembly election was to support parties that continue the reform efforts pursued under her leadership.
But after she was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, she appeared in several constituencies at the last minute on Saturday, visiting the offices of Tomin First candidates and standing alongside them to try to turn the tide.
"Gov Yuriko Koike's behavior is likely to have influenced the result at least to some degree," said Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, which retained its 23 seats.
The LDP's Taimei Yamaguchi voiced a similar view.
A total of 271 people filed their candidacies in the Tokyo assembly race.
The LDP had aimed to bounce back from its historic loss in the last election in 2017, in which it captured only 23 seats, down from 57 before the poll.
The defeat came as Komeito had cooperated with Tomin First in the election. However, this time, Komeito teamed up with its old ally, the LDP, given the need to prevail in the upcoming lower house election.© KYODO
BertieWooster
Wonderful news!
Asiaman7
Quick summary
LDP, 25 to 33 seats (+8), supports Olympics with spectators, Leader: Suga
Tomin First no Kai, 46 to 31 seats (-15), supports Olympics without spectators, Leader: Koike
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 7 to 15 seats (+8), supports Olympic cancellation, Leader: Edano
Japanese Communist Party, 18 to 19 seats (+1), supports Olympic cancellation or postponement, Leader: Shii
TuxedoMichael
How many seats does Komeito have now?
divinda
@Asiaman7
Thanks for the breakdown.
There was also the New Kometio Party, supports Olympics with spectators: 23 to 23, no change.
A few other minor parties also had no change of either 1 to 1, or 0 to 0
snowymountainhell
Are the bells of liberty beginning to ring?
Vive la liberté ! - Long live freedom!
snowymountainhell
“LDP fail…” 2012 - 2021?
MarkX
How can this be called an election when only 28% of the people voted! And we all know that by percentage it is the elderly who go out and vote more, and they mostly support the damn old LDP and it's flunky junior partner Komeito. Japan should either allow mail in ballots, or do like the Aussies and make it a crime not to vote.
bokuda
What is Komeito?
Is that coalition only at national level, or are they teaming up also at Tokyo level?
Asiaman7
Quick summary (Correction and Update — the original Tomin First seat number is incorrectly reported above)
LDP, 25 to 33 seats (+8), supports Olympics with spectators, Leader: Suga
Tomin First no Kai, 45 to 31 seats (-14), supports Olympics without spectators, Leader: Koike
Komeito, 23 to 23 seats, supports Olympics with spectators, Leader: Yamaguchi
Japanese Communist Party, 18 to 19 seats (+1), supports Olympic cancellation or postponement, Leader: Shii
Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, 7 to 15 seats (+8), supports Olympic cancellation, Leader: Edano
Others, 7 to 6 seats (-1)
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210705/k10013120011000.html
snowymountainhell
Great Job, Japanese people. Fighto!
Antiquesaving
From the article
Where did you get 28% from??
snowymountainhell
Great summary @Asiaman7 6:57am…
… and, in that fashion, and perhaps, more informative?
Cricky
The low voter turn out continues, even before the pandemic it was low so that’s not really an excuse. It is very difficult to find out what these parties in vision for the future unless you research yourself. And who has time for that. You might get “lucky” and have a potential politician outside your station doing a sad impersonation of an Idol appearance. This usual degenerates into being yelled at from a person perched on the roof of a mini van. Which not actual policy explained.
‘The campaign rules are archaic and need to change because at present the only information on policy the public get is summed up by a portrait photo. It’s no wonder people aren’t interested. There is no discourse about the future vision these people have for the country or the individual.
Asiaman7
Does this 28% claim have a source? I’m seeing 42.39% in the article. Still low, but far higher than 28%.
Tora
That wouldn't work here. Most people are are apathetic don't want to get involved in something they have been taught to neither understand nor care about.
Japan is a type of geriatric aristo-oligarchy.
Kobe White Bar Owner
This is what happens when you bend the people over and treat them like cretinous worker bees! Great news now we just need an alternative to the LDP!…
obladi
Suga, it's time to rest your sleepy eyes.
MarkX
Last night NHK announced 28%, just going by what the national broadcaster stated.
Aly Rustom
Yup!!
Looks like the LDP are in for a thrashing come general elections- and IF there is a surge of cases right after the Olympics, well...
Some dude
This is encouraging.
While I obviously hope that the Olympics pass without incident in terms of increased cases, another part of me hopes that they will (from the view of optics) be a damp squib and embarrass Japan on the world stage. That may just provoke voters to keep this momentum going and show the LDP just what they think of them come the general election.
Asiaman7
You are absolutely correct! NHK reported the estimated turnout to be 28.41% (as of 19:30; polls apparently closed at 20:00). NHK also mentioned that this 28% would be 7.47 points lower than the previous election. All these percentages are far lower than those reported by Kyodo above.
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210704/k10013118861000.html
kyushubill
"How can this be called an election when only 28% of the people voted!"
Well because those 28% chose to and the rest did not. That is how it works. In a Democracy you vote if you choose to without army guns at your back forcing you to vote. You know that pesky freedom thing.
Chico3
Great way to start the day!
What a joke! I guess we can infer that the people can care less about government, unlike other countries.
I'm pretty sure that's the reason, along with Suga's incompetence.
Chico3
A sure loser bet.
HanoiHilton
"Looks like the LDP are in for a thrashing come general elections- and IF there is a surge of cases right after the Olympics, well..."
I think you guys need to read the article more closely.
"The LDP won 33 seats in the 127-seat assembly, up from the pre-election level of 25, displacing Tomin First no Kai, a regional party founded by Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike, as the leading force"
In other words the LDP now has the most seats in the Tokyo assembly, when they were in a minority.
Second,
The LDP was able to gain seats even when there is clear rebound in the number of cases in Tokyo.
Third,
Koike is not a force outside Tokyo.
Finally,
the LDP won the exact number of seats the polls said the would win.
Leo
As an outsider I cant figure out if this is good news or bad. One party failed at something.
Joeintokyo
I guess social distancing is suspended for ballot counting.
Wellington
Good, a larger voter turnout, and a decisive thrashing of Suga and his lot would have been a better outcome.
But, I will gladly take this outcome any day of the week.
I hope that this will be a catalyst for big changes.
(Prolly not, though.)
Antiquesaving
Try going by the article next time and the full results several hours later.
Antiquesaving
I find the comments about low turnout a bit hilarious.
Seeing this was a Prefecture election, one needs to compare to state/Provincial elections. USA states legislature elections are notoriously low, California was only 46% even in Canada provincial elections voter turnout is often 10 percentage points or more lower than federal election turnout.
藤原
For anyone who does not know, Kometo is influenced by the religious group 創価学会, Sokagakkai, which has far reaching connections to nations top elite especially the Tokyo elite. Though I am not from Tokyo, this information comes from a conversation I had with my wife long ago, her family is affiliated with 浄土真宗Jodo Shinshu.
Mark
Japan needs new FRESH BLOOD to lead it in this era of the a progressive generation. The LDP if rusty and in need for new ideas and leadership.
Hito Bito
Nice spin, Kyodo!
Spin Spin Spin. Let's try a different spin? The LDP/Komeito GAINED SEATS, while the Governor's party LOST seats. Kyodo helpfully provides a band-aid to Koike by claiming that her party was "expected to lose more seats than it did," but says nothing about predictions for the LDP coalition, or whether it performed better than expected (predictions which did exist, but were never "they're EXPECTED to retake the majority," at least not in any news source I've read!)
The LDP/Komeito coalition is now again the LARGEST grouping in the body, taking that position away from the governor. It GAINED seats. While not having a majority, it will run the body, stripping Koike's party of this leadership position.
Koike's party was the ONLY party to lose seats...silence on this fact by Kyodo. Komeito was previously working with Koike's party, then split from them, suddenly Koike's party LOST seats while Komeito's new partner gained seats...nothing but a minor detail to this analysis. Sigh. Finally, notice how Komeito's returns are NOWHERE to be found in this article? Wonder why? lol. (Komeito won 23 seats, exactly what it held before the election, no losses like Koike's party). Kyodo doesn't deign to inform us how close the partnership came to getting a majority, does it? (8 seats short) No, no, the "record number of women" is far more important than filling in the facts about the headline news, apparently. Smh~
This article wants to imply "LDP should've won a majority and it didn't!", when that was never any prediction anyone, not even Kyodo, suggested prior to the vote. No, the point hammered home in most of this willfully myopic article is, "Koike's party didn't do so poorly, now, did it? But LDP is in trouble..." even though Koike's group lost enough confidence so as to become second fiddle to the LDP alone, forget about Komeito!
Spin Spin Spin!
gintonic
we all know that by percentage it is the elderly who go out and vote more, and they mostly support the damn old LDP and it's flunky junior partner Komeito. Japan should either allow mail in ballots, or do like the Aussies and make it a crime not to vote."
It should, but since the current system that LDP created for its own benefit suits it just fine...no chance in hell , they will allow the changes you mention unfortunately. Just remember what happened after 3/11 ...LDP agreed to cut 80 fatcat politician seats from the Diet as a reform in exchange for an early election by DP,s naive PM Noda, and as soon as Jiminto won that promise was quietly shelved never to see the light of day again. Taxpayer money sucking leeches.
Alfie Noakes
A couple of weeks ago pre-election opinion polls were leaked to the Asahi Shimbun that indicated Koike's Tomin First party was heading for total destruction in the election, with some pundits even claiming her hospitalization was an attempt to distance herself from the impending catastrophe.
That this didn't happen is clearly a shock to Kyodo and the LDP, who were expecting to gain more seats.
Matej
hey Abe kun...no comment?
or still playing with dog and drinking tea?
...?
Pim
Whether you are pro-LDP or anti-LDP, like any reasonable person should be, this looks like a half empty / half full glass situation.
Kentarogaijin
Good !!!.
Reasonable people who don't give big importance to politics..
didou
28% is either a mistake, or it just takes into account the votes yesterday, but not the pre-vote. Many choose to vote in advance.
Reckless
Seriously, at least answer the question that is raised in the headline!!! Seems to me Suga-san's party gained more seats so that is a win for his leadership.
Sven Asai
Although I know of course what you mean and maybe wish for, it’s quite funny how you interpret a win in seats, from 25 to 33 (that’s btw 32% up) and even regaining support from the former coalition partner (number of seats unchanged), as a big loss. When there were math lessons at elementary school, you preferred to let the sun shine on you at the beach , didn’t you? lol
Pukey2
The LDP gains seats and everyone is saying this is due to dissatisfaction at Suga's handling of the pandemic? Am I missing something here? Excuse me for not celebrating. This outcome is not surprising. And Suga will still be PM after the next national election.
The LDP don't want more young people to vote for the same reason the Republicans don't want more Blacks to vote.
tomlives
Election turnout sure is low, but in the countries I've lived in where it's high, the promises are also broken, the wind of change also never comes, and the fat cats also always get the lion's share of the prize. We always get screwed in the end and we're always the ones that foot the bill for bankers and billionaires. Governments do only what is necessary so that we don't come at them with our pitchforks.
Aly Rustom
I think you need to read the title of the article.
LDP, Komeito fail to win majority in Tokyo assembly election
Lets wait and see come general elections
smithinjapan
Komeito used to do a lot of good, but sold themselves out to remain part of the coalition, starting with supporting LDP’s stance on supporting US military in various conflicts and not signing the nuclear arms ban treaty, and far more.
Boku Dayo
Komeito = Soka Gakkai. I wouldn't touch them with a ten foot pole.
Boku Dayo
My FIL (he's LDP) had mixed feelings about this.
Hito Bito
"LDP should've won a majority and it didn't!"
"A couple of weeks ago pre-election opinion polls were leaked to the Asahi Shimbun that indicated Koike's Tomin First party was heading for total destruction in the election."
I'm sure that even you can see that these two statements are NOT the same? You can spin "that's the story, not this" all you like, but don't be surprised when people call you out for it. The headline isn't "Koike's party didn't get destroyed", after all, it's "LDP/Kom FAILED to win a majority", even though they won the most seats and retook the leadership position. Why is that??
Never mind that no other party save Koike's lost any seats. Somehow, that's a "success", but the LDP stripping that party of its leadership position is a "failure". lol. I'm no LDP fan, just don't like spin much, nor do I like news that blatantly leaves many, many important facts unexplained or even unmentioned, no matter what side it comes from!
Alfie Noakes
Bizarrely patronising response to a simple reporting of facts. Why are you so triggered by a Kyodo headline? Kyodo's entire existence is predicated on spin, it's their raison d'être.
If you want to get worked up about Kyodo, maybe you should ask why they are ignoring this story about the Singaporean table tennis player who was interviewed by a Japanese camerman who later tested positive for corona virus.
https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/singapore/singapore-table-tennis-olympics-covid-19-japanese-cameraman-15148598
Hito Bito
Well done! You just changed the topic. Again!
Let me avoid your trick by sticking to the quesiton you asked: because Kyodo's is the front page headline for your vaunted Asashi Shinbum, and the Mainichi, AND Japan Times...and Japan Today.
If the spin is "the winner is a loser" and this is the ONLY interpretation given to the entire country? lol. This is truth, but it's truth Pravda style!
I'm sure you can see the effect such spin might have on popular interpretations? It's hooked you for a goner already, for a start! lol.
Alfie Noakes
It's not my shinbum.
CrashTestDummy
Great that Japan is still using paper ballots. Electronic voting machines can be compromised too much as we have seen in some elections around the world. ;)
socrateos
Last 12 Tokyo elections (from 1969 through 2013) before Koike became its Governor in 2016, LDP had been winning 50.7 seats on average. Then came Koike to become Governor, beating a candidate from LDP hands down. She formed a new local party, "Tomin First," by whom LDP was beaten in a historic defeat in 2017 election. LDP got only 23 seats, down from 59, thanks to Koike's popularity.
Now in this year's election, which LDP called "Revenge Election", they did regain the "largest party" title but they are not celebrating. Why? They won only 33 seats which is the second worst result in LDP history (since 1955) and failed to achieve their stated goal: winning majority seats together with Komeito despite the fact that Tomin First Party was not receiving much help form Koike unlike the previous election.
All polls before the election showed a poor support for Tomin First Party. Only about 6% to 9% of those who answered said they'd vote for the party. So for example, some predicted that Tomin First would get only about 7 seats. But they won 31 seats, beating everyone's prediction by a wide margin.
What these elections showed was that Koike and her party is a real threat to LDP. Hence, LDP is divided: there are people who really want to destroy Koike/Tomin First no matter what but there are those who want to reinstate her as a LDP member (if you cannot beat her, why not become a friend). She will not be easy to handle in either way.
Antiquesaving
Are you the one they Don't put a seatbelt on?
Please give us a real verified example to backup you absurd claim!
blue
It's all about semantics, I guess.
Currently watching 報道1930 on BS-TBS 161.
Tazaki Shiroh (田崎史郎) puts it best I think: no winners, one loser: the LDP.
JCP: +1
JCDP: +7
TF: -14
LDP: +8
Tomin loses the most but remains a force to reckon with in any Tokyo elections (local elections, of course, like Isshin in Osaka, but still a headache for the LDP).
Looking at past Tokyo elections:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/pickup/6397805
2009: LDP: 38
2013: LDP: 59
2017: LDP: 23
2021: LDP: 33
Essentially, the LDP did gain but are still stuck with their 2nd worse result over the last 12 years. Nothing to really brag about.
Worse, 43% of LDP voters did vote for other parties:
https://news.yahoo.co.jp/articles/f9bc1043111469d825ce25c5bebcd209cc45d1a9/images/001
To Suga, this is the 4th election loss under his helm this year alone. Here's a list of the (past and) upcoming festivities. There is still room for further headaches to Suga.
https://www.nhk.or.jp/senkyo/schedule/focus/
Also, something that is generally amiss amongst the coverage: the participation in these elections dropped from 51.28% to 42.39% (2nd worse ever). An additional 8.89% of the voters seem to have felt disenfranchised this time.
These are just individual thoughts on these elections and everybody can read this data as they want. For what they're worth, my 2 cents being that voters do "get it" about the LDP and stop voting for them, but do mostly not start voting for the opposition while the LDP continues to "survive" amongst an increasing disenfranchisement of the voters, artificially pushed up by voters who just won't change their allegiance whatever happens...
Essentially, it looks like death by a thousand (toothpick) stabs, but it may still take decades before they end up in the trashcans of history.