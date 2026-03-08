Over 85% worry about impact of worsening Middle East conflict: poll

Over 85 percent of respondents were concerned about the impact that the escalating conflict in the Middle East will have on their lives in Japan, with the approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's cabinet dipping to 64.1 percent, a Kyodo News poll showed Sunday.

In the two-day telephone survey conducted from Saturday, 85.4 percent of respondents were either "concerned" or "somewhat concerned" about the situation in the resource-rich region following the joint U.S.-Israel attack on Iran, with only 13.7 percent of them not worried.

The survey also found that 50.0 percent supported the Japanese government's decision to refrain from assessing whether the attack on Iran violates international law, while 42.9 percent opposed that stance.

Since the United States, a close security ally of Japan, and Israel began their sustained aerial bombardment of Iran on Feb. 28, Takaichi has been saying her government cannot "make a legal assessment, as of now."

Japan, which traditionally maintains friendly ties with Iran, sees stability in the Middle East as vital given its heavy reliance on the region for crude oil.

The support rate for Takaichi's cabinet fell 3.2 percentage points from the previous survey in February, the disapproval rating stood at 24.0 percent, up 0.1 point.

Regarding the proposed relaxation of export rules for lethal arms, 56.6 percent of respondents opposed the move, while 36.9 percent supported it, according to the survey.

Last Friday, the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party proposed loosening export rules to allow, in principle, the transfer of lethal defense equipment such as fighter jets and destroyers.

Defense equipment transfers are currently limited to five noncombat purposes -- rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

While arms exports to countries where combat is taking place are basically prohibited, exceptions could be made "in special circumstances, taking into consideration Japan's national security needs."

In the survey, a majority of respondents, 65.7 percent, viewed Takaichi's distribution of gift catalogs to lawmakers as "inappropriate," while 30.2 percent saw no problem with it.

Takaichi admitted in February that her local chapter of the LDP used political funds to send booklets listing gifts to each of the party's 315 House of Representatives lawmakers elected in the Feb. 8 general election, drawing criticism from opposition parties, though she denied any illegality.

Respondents were divided on shortening deliberation time for the draft fiscal 2026 budget, which the government aims to enact within the month, with 47.1 percent in favor and 46.5 percent opposed.

The submission of the budget was already about a month behind schedule compared with previous years due to the dissolution of the lower house.

The survey showed that support for suspending the LDP-proposed consumption tax on food items for two years rose 7.5 points from the previous survey to 58.4 percent, while 35.0 percent opposed the measure.

The practice of discussing tax and social security at a "national council" that does not include all opposition parties drew support from 44.8 percent, while 48.9 percent opposed it.

Among political parties, the support rate for the LDP fell 3.1 points from the previous survey to 37.7 percent, while that for its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, remained unchanged at 7.2 percent.

The Centrist Reform Alliance, the main opposition force, garnered support from 6.3 percent, down from 6.5 percent, while those who said they do not support any political party rose to 16.9 percent from 12.8 percent.

A total of 490 randomly selected households with eligible voters and 3,892 mobile phone numbers were called for the survey, yielding responses from 423 household members and 631 mobile phone users.

© KYODO