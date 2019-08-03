Pompeo urges Japan, S Korea to settle diplomatic row

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tries to get Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to pose for a photo after a trilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the ASEAN and dialogue partners foreign ministers' meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged Japan and South Korea to resolve a bitter dispute over trade policy and wartime history, as the bad blood between the Washington allies threatens to undermine their ability to respond to security threats.

After a three-way meeting including Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung Wha told reporters that Pompeo had offered to "play a role" in resolving the spat.

But Kono later stressed that Pompeo had merely encouraged the neighboring countries to settle their differences, and did not seek to be a mediator.

"He said we should sort it out ourselves," Kono told reporters.

The differing accounts of the talks, held on the sidelines of meetings with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, highlighted the battered state of Japan-South Korea relations, which have sunken to the lowest point in decades.

Japan raised the stakes on Friday by giving cabinet approval to plans to remove South Korea from a "white list" of countries that enjoy minimum restrictions on buying goods that can be diverted for military use.

Kang slammed the decision, with Seoul announcing retaliatory measures just hours later. Kono defended it as addressing legitimate national security concerns and not meant to hinder trade.

The delisting came after Japan began on July 4 requiring case-by-case licenses to export key materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display panels to its neighbor.

South Korea views the tighter restrictions, which are threatening to choke off its dominant tech industry, as retaliation in a long-standing dispute over wartime labor.

Last year, the country's top court ruled that Japanese companies must compensate victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula from 1910 to 1945.

Tokyo has rejected the decisions as going against a 1965 bilateral agreement that settled the compensation issue "finally and completely" with a $500 million lump sum in financial aid.

The United States is concerned that the growing enmity between its biggest allies in the region is detrimental to their ability to counter security threats such as North Korea, which on Friday carried out its third missile launch in just over a week.

Kang has hinted that the spat could jeopardize a bilateral intelligence-sharing pact that is due for a decision on renewal later this month.

The General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is automatically renewed every year unless either side voices its intent to rescind the accord.

The United States is seeking a "standstill agreement" to buy time for the Asian countries to negotiate a resolution, according to U.S. media reports citing a senior administration official.

On Thursday, in their one-on-one encounter since Japan announced the tighter export controls, Kono and Kang came no closer to reaching such a resolution.

Starting the meeting with a silent handshake and no smiles, both told reporters afterward that they had reiterated their government's stance and urged the other side to take corrective action.

