Trump hints he won't push Japan for trade deal before summer election

U.S. President Donald Trump talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during dinner with first lady Melania Trump and Abe's wife Akie in Tokyo on Sunday night.

U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Sunday he will not push Japan for a bilateral trade agreement before a House of Councillors election in the summer.

"Much will wait until after their July elections," Trump said in a Twitter post after playing golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the second day of his four-day state visit to Japan. Later Sunday, the leaders watched a sumo tournament and had dinner with their wives.

The two leaders may reach a broad agreement in September when they meet on the sidelines the U.N. General Assembly, according to sources familiar with bilateral relations.

"Great progress being made in our Trade Negotiations with Japan. Agriculture and beef heavily in play," Trump wrote, a sign that he will not prod Abe for a swift conclusion of the ongoing bilateral trade talks when they hold an official meeting Monday.

Trump apparently took into account Abe's concern about being forced to make concessions related to the agricultural sector -- a sensitive issue for Japan -- as the prime minister leads his Liberal Democratic Party into the upper house election, with a simultaneous election for the House of Representatives also a possibility.

Speaking to reporters after playing 16 holes with Trump and veteran Japanese professional golfer Isao Aoki, Abe said, "I think I had a frank exchange of views (with Trump) in a very relaxed atmosphere," without providing details.

Speaking at a meeting with Japanese business leaders on Saturday, Trump said he wants to address the imbalance, remove barriers to U.S. exports and ensure fairness and reciprocity, while foreshadowing several announcements including "some very big ones over the next few months."

While maintaining hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Japan and other U.S. trading partners, Trump has also threatened Tokyo and other major car exporters with a potential 25 percent automobile levy in a bid to pressure them into making concessions.

