Japan, Italy leaders agree to boost tech, critical minerals cooperation

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, left, is received by Italy's Premier Giorgia Meloni at Villa Pamphili, in Rome, on Monday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and her Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Monday to deepen cooperation in advanced technologies, including semiconductors, while strengthening coordination on economic security and defense.

During a meeting in Rome ahead of a Group of Seven summit in France that started later in the day, the two leaders also welcomed a preliminary agreement between the United States and Iran intended to end their war, which has triggered global oil supply disruptions.

"Ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is a matter of critical importance for the international community, including Japan and Italy," Takaichi said at a joint press event with Meloni after their talks.

Their meeting came as the two countries mark the 160th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year and seek closer ties across a wide range of fields, particularly on supply chains amid concerns about overreliance on China for critical minerals essential to high-tech industries. Meloni also held talks with Takaichi in January in Tokyo.

"Giorgia and I have also agreed to work closely as special strategic partners on issues such as the Middle East, the war in Ukraine and security in East Asia, including China and North Korea," Takaichi said.

In the technology arena, the leaders pledged to support broader cooperation between Japan's Rapidus Corp, a state-backed chip venture seeking to manufacture advanced semiconductors domestically, and an Italian semiconductor design firm. They also decided to promote joint efforts to address space debris and expand collaboration in satellite data analysis.

Takaichi and Meloni reaffirmed that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable and agreed to accelerate the Global Combat Air Program, a joint next-generation fighter jet project involving Japan, Italy and Britain.

They also agreed to work together to advance Japan's vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific and to promote peace and stability in the region.

Meloni said, "We will give our full effort to help build a safer, more prosperous and more stable future for the world."

Alongside the talks, Japan and Italy issued a joint statement on space collaboration, and officials from both sides signed several memorandums of understanding, including one on supply chain resilience.

Speaking partly in Italian, Takaichi expressed respect for Meloni's work and said Italy's strong work ethic has helped produce world-renowned products ranging from automobiles to fashion.

"I hope Giorgia and I will continue to do good work together," Takaichi said.

Takaichi arrived in Italy on Sunday after visiting Britain for talks with Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

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