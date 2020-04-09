Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
politics

Gov't considers wider state of emergency as more prefectures seek inclusion

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government is considering an expansion of its state of emergency declared earlier this week amid the coronavirus outbreak to include other areas of the country as some prefectures also seek to be covered by the emergency measures, a government official said Thursday.

While Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures, some prefectures with large urban areas were not on the list.

The official said the government will decide what to do by assessing the situation in some areas and listening to the opinions of experts.

Following the declaration, the central Japan prefecture of Aichi has asked the central government to be included in the state of emergency, Gov. Hideaki Omura said Thursday.

Home to a number of major Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp., the prefecture will declare its own state of emergency on Friday afternoon and request people to refrain from making nonessential outings following a rise in infections with the pneumonia-causing virus, the governor said.

The Kyoto prefectural government is also planning to request the central government on Friday to add the western Japan prefecture as one of the regions covered by the emergency declaration, sources close to the matter said.

The six other prefectures subject to the state of emergency which will be effective through May 6 are Osaka, Chiba, Kanagawa, Saitama, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

"Looking at the past week, there is no doubt we are in a very serious situation," Omura said at a press conference at the prefectural government.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said earlier in the day that the government needs to hear from experts before deciding whether to add Aichi.

Aichi has 300 confirmed virus cases, with 21 newly reported on Wednesday.

While the prefectural total was sharply lower than Tokyo and Osaka, Aichi had more infections than Hyogo, Saitama and Fukuoka.

Noting the prefecture contains Nagoya -- Aichi's capital with a population of over 2.2 million and which is located between Tokyo and Osaka -- Omura said it would be preferable to declare a state of emergency at the local and state levels.

While the prefecture's planned state of emergency has no legal basis, unlike the central government declaration, Omura said he will request that residents avoid going out for nonessential reasons -- excluding food shopping, hospital visits and commuting -- and for schools to shut until May 6.

There are no legal penalties for flouting the call, and business activities cannot be banned.

But governors can expropriate private land and buildings for use in the virus fight, requisition medical supplies and food from companies that refuse to sell them, and punish those that hoard or do not comply. They can also force firms to help transport emergency goods.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Apartments in Japan

The easy way to rent an apartment in Japan.

English support. Credit card payment. No guarantor required.

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

5 Top Spring 2020 Fashion Trends In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using Your Japanese Washing Machine

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 14, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Cryotherapy In Tokyo: What’s It About And Where To Try It

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Driver’s License in Japan Without Speaking Japanese

GaijinPot Blog