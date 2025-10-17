LDP head Takaichi edges closer to being elected PM as opposition bloc splits

Sanae Takaichi, head of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, heads to policy talks with the Japan Innovation Party on Friday.

The Japan Innovation Party said Friday it will end talks with two other major opposition parties on cooperating in next week's parliamentary vote for a new prime minister, raising the likelihood of ruling Liberal Democratic Party head Sanae Takaichi becoming the nation's first female leader.

The JIP, in coalition talks with the LDP since Thursday, said at a meeting with the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Democratic Party for the People that collaboration with them is "very difficult," Fumitake Fujita, co-leader of the Osaka-based party, told a press conference.

Fujita also said the policy consultations with the LDP "moved forward considerably" at the two parties' meeting on Friday and they will make "final arrangements" toward an agreement on cooperation.

His party, also known as Nippon Ishin, has said it would back Takaichi if the LDP promises to reflect its policy priorities.

The party had been in talks with the CDPJ and the Democratic Party for the People over possible cooperation, including the idea of fielding DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki as a unified opposition candidate for prime minister against Takaichi.

The CDPJ, the largest opposition party, is now considering having its members cast ballots for its leader Yoshihiko Noda in the parliamentary vote.

The moves come after Takaichi and Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura agreed Wednesday to launch policy coordination talks, following her request to form a coalition in the wake of Komeito's decision last week to exit the long-standing LDP-led alliance.

Earlier on Friday, Yoshimura, who also serves as Osaka governor, said on a TV program that his group will not form a coalition with the LDP unless they reach an agreement by the end of the year on specific cuts in parliamentary seats, which is a "nonnegotiable condition."

Yoshimura said reducing the number of lawmakers is essential for advancing broader national changes, and Takaichi's leadership within her party will be a key factor in realizing such a reform.

He said his party's goal of slashing Diet seats by 10 percent during the extraordinary Diet session later this year may sound "foolish" to some, but argued such bold action is necessary to generate political momentum for deeper reform.

Yoshimura also said that downsizing the parliament is indispensable for realizing his party's two main policy pillars -- the "second capital" initiative to back up Tokyo in emergencies, and comprehensive reform of the social security system.

The LDP is considering accepting the request to reduce parliament members, a source familiar with the matter said.

LDP heavyweight Ichiro Aisawa, meanwhile, said on social media, "Self-sacrificing reforms do not mean slashing parliamentary seats," describing Yoshimura's plan as "out of the question," as the reduction could decrease the number of rural representatives.

Aisawa, who chairs a suprapartisan council on the House of Representatives electoral system, is well-versed in election matters. The debate over cutting the number of parliamentary seats has long been a politically sensitive issue in Japan.

In the 465-member lower house, whose decision on the selection of the prime minister takes precedence over that of the House of Councillors, the LDP holds 196 seats, the CDPJ has 148, the JIP 35, the DPP 27, and Komeito 24.

A senior Komeito member said that the party may not support an opposition candidate in the vote to pick prime minister. Its leader Tetsuo Saito had said that he would not rule out "any possibility."

On Friday, the LDP and the CDPJ broadly agreed to hold a parliamentary vote next Tuesday to choose the successor to outgoing Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, when a 58-day extraordinary Diet session through Dec. 17 begins, lawmakers said.

