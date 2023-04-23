LDP wins 4 of 5 Diet by-elections

Nobuchiyo Kishi, center, celebrates his win in a by-election for the House of Representatives Yamaguchi No. 2 district, Iwakuni, Yamaguchi Prefecture, on Sunday night.

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, secured four of the five Diet seats up for grabs in by-elections on Sunday, boding well for him amid speculation that he might dissolve the lower house in the near future.

The LDP won the Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts and the Chiba No. 5 district in the House of Representatives as well as the Oita prefectural district in the upper chamber. Its candidate was defeated in the Wakayama No. 1 district in the lower house by a new face backed by an opposition party that has gained momentum recently.

The outcome of the polls, held about a week after an explosive device was thrown at Kishida during a campaign speech in Wakayama, may prompt him to call a snap election soon after the Group of Seven summit in his home constituency of Hiroshima next month.

Kishida's LDP had hoped to retain three seats in the first parliamentary elections since July last year, with the approval ratings for his cabinet picking up on the back of his diplomatic achievements, such as a surprise visit to Ukraine on March 21.

After the LDP won in four districts, Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary general of the LDP, told reporters, "We have received a positive evaluation from the public."

The Yamaguchi No. 4 district used to be held by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated by a gunman during an upper house election campaign speech on July 8, 2022.

The LDP backed Shinji Yoshida, a former local city assemblyman, while the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan fielded Yoshifu Arita, a former upper house member.

The Yamaguchi No. 2 district was previously held by former Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, Abe's younger brother. But he retired for health reasons in early February, and his eldest son, Nobuchiyo Kishi ran in his father's place.

The Wakayama No. 1 district was up for grabs after a lawmaker of the opposition Democratic Party for the People resigned to become the prefecture's governor.

Former upper house member Hirofumi Kado ran on the LDP ticket, but he was beaten by Yumi Hayashi, who served as a local assembly member. Hayashi was backed by the Japan Innovation Party, which has a strong foothold in the Kansai region, including Wakayama.

The Japan Innovation Party has been aiming to expand its support base beyond the western Japanese region, and its Osaka base. The party more than doubled its seats in local elections in early April to 124.

Nobuyuki Baba, head of the party, told reporters in Wakayama on Sunday, "We have proven that even an ant can hurt an elephant if we work together in unity and solidarity."

The Chiba No. 5 district election was called after an LDP lawmaker resigned in December over allegations of underreporting political funds.

The LDP, which faced an uphill battle in the constituency against the backdrop of the political funds scandal, fielded Arfiya Eri, a former United Nations official of Uyghur descent. The major opposition parties failed to settle on a unified choice.

The upper house seat in Oita became empty after an independent lawmaker, who won the seat with the support of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and other opposition forces, chose to run for the governorship in the prefecture.

Aki Shirasaka, an entrepreneur endorsed by the LDP, defeated Tadatomo Yoshida, a former upper house lawmaker of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Voter turnout was the lowest on record for Chiba at 38.25 percent, while that in Wakayama stood at 44.11 percent. Turnout in the Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts was 42.41 percent and 34.71 percent, respectively, and that in Oita 42.48 percent, the election boards said..

Regarding policy, all eyes were on whether voters support the government's steps to reduce the adverse effects of rising prices and its plan to increase spending for defense and child-rearing measures, which have fanned fears about possible tax hikes.

Kishida's leadership, meanwhile, has been called into question over dubious ties between LDP lawmakers and the controversial Unification Church, in addition to a series of resignations by scandal-tainted ministers late last year.

The latest polls were carried out on the same day as the second round of local elections held nationwide to select mayors and assembly members. The LDP won key gubernatorial races in the first round of the quadrennial unified local polls on April 9.

Under Japan's Constitution, a prime minister has the final say on the dissolution of the lower house for a snap election. The current four-year terms for lower house members expire in October 2025 unless Kishida dissolves the chamber.

Kishida, who took office in October 2021, has been exploring the best timing to win a general election, as he is eager to be re-elected as leader of the ruling party, pundits said. The next LDP presidential race is slated to be held in September 2024.

