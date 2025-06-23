Ishiba's LDP set to post record-low results in Tokyo assembly vote

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party is expected to post record-low results in Sunday's Tokyo assembly election, regarded as a bellwether for the July House of Councillors race, as he struggles to steer a minority government in national politics.

Tomin First no Kai, a regional party established by Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike, is likely to become the biggest force in the 127-member assembly, underscoring the appeal of her policies centered on quality of life. Tomin translates to Tokyoites.

This year brings a rare overlap between the Tokyo assembly race, held every four years, and the upper house election, which takes place every three years -- a once-in-12-years occurrence. Ishiba has opted not to dissolve the House of Representatives for an early snap election.

After the polls closed, Shinji Inoue, head of the LDP's Tokyo chapter, said, "We received a harsh evaluation from the people of Tokyo," adding, "Our message did not get through" even though the party promoted policies to curb the negative effects of price hikes.

At the vote counting center for Tomin First, green roses, used to indicate a guaranteed winner, were placed one after another on boards bearing the names of candidates.

The Democratic Party for the People, facing criticism for its populist approach to winning votes but recently drawing attention in the national parliament, marked its first victory in the Tokyo assembly election.

Major parties -- including the LDP's junior coalition partner Komeito -- actively used social media and delivered street speeches to appeal to voters, particularly unaffiliated ones. The number of registered voters stood at about 11.55 million.

In the 42 electoral districts, 295 candidates contested the assembly election. The figure exceeded the 271 who ran in the race four years ago, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the highest number of candidates in over three decades.

Before the election, the LDP held 30 seats, followed by Tomin First with 26, Komeito with 23 and the Japanese Communist Party with 19. The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the main opposition force in national politics, had 12.

A new party launched by Shinji Ishimaru -- who rose to prominence through social media and finished second in the 2024 Tokyo gubernatorial race -- failed to make a splash in Sunday's election. He was a former mayor of a city in Hiroshima Prefecture.

Tokyo's assembly election has often influenced the national political landscape, offering voters in the capital a chance to signal their views on crucial national issues such as leadership and economic policy.

The LDP's setback in the 2009 Tokyo assembly race eroded then Prime Minister Taro Aso's authority, serving as a clear precursor to the historic lower house election defeat the following month that ended his party's rule.

In the 2017 contest, Koike's party hastened opposition realignment in the national parliament, while the 2021 outcome ultimately derailed then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's bid for reelection as LDP president.

In addition to local concerns, key issues for the latest race echoed those in national politics, including support for households grappling with inflation, political funding scandals involving the LDP, child-rearing policies and measures to prevent heatstroke.

The weather was sunny on Sunday in the center of Tokyo. As of 7:30 p.m., voter turnout for the election was estimated at 30.21 percent, up 1.80 percentage points from the same time in the previous assembly election. Turnout in the 2021 vote was 42.39 percent.

The election commission said around 1.73 million people cast early ballots by Saturday, about 300,000 more than the last race.

In the national political arena, the ruling coalition led by the LDP became a minority in the more powerful lower house after last October's general election, while maintaining a majority in the upper chamber.

