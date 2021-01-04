Gov't eyes declaring state of emergency on Thursday for about a month

Japan plans to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures this week, possibly on Thursday at the earliest, and lasting for about one month to curb its largest-yet surge of coronavirus cases, government officials said Monday.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government is considering the measure without specifying a start date or duration. It would be the second state of emergency in the country since the global pandemic broke out.
Government sources said the government plans to decide on the declaration possibly on Thursday, and put it into effect on the same day or Friday. The initial start date was being planned for Saturday.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike and the leaders of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama prefectures agreed to jointly ask residents to refrain from nonessential trips outside the house and call on dining and drinking establishments to close by 8 p.m., further cutting their operating hours from the 10 p.m. currently requested.
It was not immediately clear what another state of emergency would look like, with schools and some businesses closing during the previous one last spring.
Suga indicated in a New Year's press conference that social and economic activities are unlikely to be halted across the board this time, saying the measure should be implemented "in a limited and focused manner."
"It is a fact that the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus has not declined but remained high in Tokyo and the three adjacent prefectures," Suga said at the prime minister's office.
"Taking this seriously, we thought we need to issue a stronger message," he said.
The governors in the metropolitan area, which has accounted for about half of the nationwide coronavirus cases in recent weeks, on Saturday urged the central government to issue a second emergency declaration, days after the capital reported more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases in a single day for the first time.
Suga said the government will seek to begin vaccinations against COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, by late February starting with front-line health care workers.
While pledging additional financial support for hospitals combating the virus, he said a law revision aimed at providing benefits for those who comply with anti-virus steps and penalizing those who do not will be sought in a parliamentary session to be convened later this month.
The amendment is expected to be approved by lawmakers in early February as the Diet affairs chiefs of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed on the plan.
Suga also said the entry into Japan of businesspeople now allowed from some designated countries will be stopped if a coronavirus variant is found there.
The prime minister reiterated his pledge to hold the Tokyo Olympics this summer and "bring hope and courage to the world."
But he struck a cautious tone over his signature Go To Travel tourism promotion campaign, which has been suspended nationwide until Jan. 11, saying, "It is difficult to restart it if a state of emergency is declared."
Following the press conference, Suga met with officials in charge of the government's response to the pandemic and instructed them to quickly consider the issuance of another declaration.
A state of emergency was previously declared in the capital and six prefectures in early April last year during Japan's first wave of infections, and expanded nationwide later that month, affecting school, sports, cultural and economic activities. It was lifted in steps the following month as coronavirus cases subsided.
Legislation giving the government the authority to declare a state of emergency was enacted in March last year.
It provides a legal basis for governors to ask residents in their prefectures to stay at home and also enables stronger steps to deal with outbreaks, including the requisition of medical supplies and food as well as expropriation of private land for emergency health facilities.
But the legislation does not provide a basis for imposing a lockdown with travel restrictions or fines for leaving the house, as some other countries have done.
The Tokyo government began asking that restaurants, bars and karaoke venues serving alcohol close by 10 p.m. in late November, offering them compensation, but the measure has so far been ineffective in lowering the number of virus infections.
The capital's call for shorter business hours was originally scheduled to end Dec 17 but has been extended to Jan 11. The three nearby prefectures have also taken similar steps.
The metropolitan government decided Monday to ask eateries that serve alcohol to close by 8 p.m., earlier than usual, from Friday. The step will then target all dining facilities including those which do not serve liquor from Jan 12 through Jan 31.
Saitama Prefecture will take a similar step, initially covering venues serving alcohol and later expanding it to all eateries.
According to sources familiar with the matter, compensation will be increased from current levels.
Meanwhile, elementary, junior high and senior high schools are unlikely to be asked to close at the same time, other government sources said.
The number of infected people who have developed serious symptoms in Tokyo stood at 101 on Sunday, the first three-digit figure since a state of emergency over the virus was fully lifted in late May last year.
Koike has expressed concern over the greater burden on medical institutions. On Monday, the number of people with severe symptoms in Tokyo hit a record 108.
The capital confirmed 884 new cases, bringing its cumulative total to 63,474, by far the largest among the country's 47 prefectures.© KYODO
Mickelicious
Stay safe, everyone!
Simian Lane
Yes let’s pencil that in. Let’s have a state of emergency from around this Thursday. Is Thursday good for you? Great, and it’ll run for about a month. And then it won’t be an emergency the day afterwards. Alright then, I’ll talk to the others and get back to you in a couple of days and we’ll go from there.
Matej
still no word how much gov will compensate people forced stay at home without any income?
still dreaming about Tokyo olympics?
still considering and still considering that?
what kind of "leadership" is this??????????
Gorramcowboy
Calling an SOE won't do a damn thing other than just screw thousands outta of money...again.
And this burden on the medical institutions they keep mentioning...they've literally had a year to prepare for this situation. What the hell have they been doing?? With that amount of prep time they shouldn't have any problem dealing with this upswing of infected you'd think.
Anyway, screw their lockdown and their always too little, to late reactionary measures for show.
Can't stand the J-gov't.
jiji Xx
....on the other hand.... （⌒▽⌒）
jiji Xx
kurisupisu
How about bringing ‘hope and courage’ to the hundreds of thousands of Japanese laid off or on reduced pay?
quercetum
Things tend to slack off a bit and they let down their guard at the end of the year here in Japan. Last year it was Ghosn escaping the hostage legal system. This year was the spike of infections. Measures and meetings only after everyone done munching on mochi.
bo
Lost my job already, luckily my wife is still working so we are managing to scrape by.
Just as a, precaution we are in the process of buying blue plastic sheeting and scouring the Tama riverside for suitable real estate.
This next lockdown is going to hurt a lot of people unless the government hands out some serious cash, and this time it needs to be means assessed.
A person who is, living comfortably with no loss of income does not need a handout, so J Gov, get it right for once, please
TokyoJoe
Get your wallet out Suga, it's gonna cost you more than 10万円 this time old boy.
gogogo
So the government set the state of emergency.... and no one actually knows what that means or does?
Pukey2
I'll let youn in on a secret. A variant has already been found in Japan.
And no, businessmen are not more immune to the virus than anyone else.
It means you're urged to stay at home, but there are absolutely no repercussions if you are caught having a party and going out all day and night.
Hervé L'Eisa
"Lost my job already, luckily my wife is still working so we are managing to scrape by.
Just as a, precaution we are in the process of buying blue plastic sheeting and scouring the Tama riverside for suitable real estate."
Hear! Hear!
BertieWooster
And they are STILL thinking about it!
ACT, guys, ACT!
Cricky
I hope my Suga mask arrives in a timely fashion. Probably consist of an elastic band, yet cost ¥2,000 yen a unit. That's how much faith I have in any Government assistance.
SandyBeachHeaven
I want to add a Suga mask to my collection. With all the masks available now I put together quite a collection. Want to open a museum next year, after the next lockdown. 2022
Seriously, he governments hands are tied by law. Thank Douglas MacArthur for that one. Actually it is a good constitution.
Bernard Marx
Indeed. Good job too, given Japan's past actions.
Gumbo
"That's how much faith I have in any Government assistance."
So, when the government starts the covid vaccinations you will pass?
didou
Keep you Abe mask.
In a few years, it will for sure become a collector selling high on auctions sites.
vanityofvanities
Abe issued a one month state of emergency declaration last April. It was successful. But this time, with more lenient conditions and with more positive people, I wonder the state of the emergency will bring the same success or not.
Runtu DaHilz
Another pandemic is the fact that politicians are disconnected from reality. We need a cure for that, too.
Paul
A month!!
It takes a week for the symptoms to show and then 2 weeks for the virus to run its course. And they think about a month is going to fix all problems???!!! And then they are planing to start vaccinations in late February???!!! This is another pathetic decision added to a loooooong list of pathetic decisions made by this government... But do you know why it's only a month??? Because Japan must be ready for the Olympics, of course. And then Japan can pretend to the world that the virus has been conquered.
Oxycodin
I wonder how empty the trains will be once SOE is declared as many will work from home
Raw Beer
Yeah, the one good thing about the SOE is that I'll be able to sit on the Yamanote line.
Michael Machida
I think that as individuals, we all need to look inwards and make decisions for ourselves. I think I need to buy a bike instead of taking the train. I think I need to stay away from crowds of people at the bars and restaurants, I think I need to eat fruits and vegetables more often, I think I need to wash my hands 10 times a day, I think... is more important that what these " politicians " think. The problem is, they factor in how they can stay in power. How they can make big business profit, How they can come out looking good so they can get voted into office again. How YOU think is more important people. Think for yourself. You have a brain, right?
cracaphat
Unnecessary if you look at the UK situation.Though some posters feel it's not relevant to Japan, it's on the idiot box here everyday. Yarisugi,but to appease the bleaters,Suga had to "do" something.It's really a very soft lockdown with no legality to enforce it.
Hiroshi13
The Summer Olympics IS NOT going to happen...unless Japan is planning on being the only participants.
GOJ should admit this now in order to stop the wasteful spending. Those resources could be better used to battle the China virus.
DNALeri
Does anyone know why the vaccination will start so late in Japan, compared with the US and Europe?
Takumi
"Ask eateries that serve alcohol to close at 8 pm". Ah, yes, perfect because corona only affects people who are drinking alcohol.
i@n
You need a supply of vaccines to vaccinate.
And of course it has to be approved first