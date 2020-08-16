Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AP file
politics

Abe checks in to Tokyo hospital amid speculation about health

5 Comments
TOKYO

Amid speculation about his deteriorating health, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checked in to a hospital in Tokyo on Monday for what an aide called "a regular health checkup."

Abe's visit to Keio University Hospital came a day after former economy minister Akira Amari, who is close to Abe, told a TV program that the prime minister needs some rest.

Worries about Abe's health have been growing after a weekly magazine reported earlier this month he had vomited blood in July. The 65-year-old premier abruptly resigned in 2007 after his first one-year stint as the nation's leader due to an intestinal disease.

5 Comments
Trump also claimed to have checked in late at night for "part" of his required annual checkup. Turns out he never went back to finish the rest of it.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

Abe has been looking exhausted for quite a while. I guess the weight of the corona crisis and everything it entails is really taking its toll. Not to mention the self-inflicted problems and corruption his administration faces. Problem is, if he stands down permanently for health reasons, who would be the best person to take over? Taro Kono seems to be the least-worst option in my opinion, but there could be others.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

When the going gets tough, Abe gets sick.

Looks ominously like the first time Abe was PM. He stepped down after falling ill soon after his party lost that year's House of Councillors election.

Now the economy is beginning crumble and his popularity dropping fast, the stress is getting to him again..

7 ( +7 / -0 )

he had vomited blood in July

Not good.

the prime minister needs some rest

I should say so. He's been PM long enough.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Problem is, if he stands down permanently for health reasons, who would be the best person to take over

As Francois De Gaulle once said," The graves are full of indispensable men and women." In other words,if Abe goes,he can be replaced. Tired of the talk of how he can't be replaced.Next man(or woman) up.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Time for the whole party to step downa and make way for socialism. But get well soon, Abe and all that, obviously.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Please don’t tell me Aso will become PM next week.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

