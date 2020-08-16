Abe checks in to Tokyo hospital amid speculation about health

Amid speculation about his deteriorating health, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checked in to a hospital in Tokyo on Monday for what an aide called "a regular health checkup."

Abe's visit to Keio University Hospital came a day after former economy minister Akira Amari, who is close to Abe, told a TV program that the prime minister needs some rest.

Worries about Abe's health have been growing after a weekly magazine reported earlier this month he had vomited blood in July. The 65-year-old premier abruptly resigned in 2007 after his first one-year stint as the nation's leader due to an intestinal disease.

© KYODO