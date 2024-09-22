Ex-PM Noda elected Japan main opposition leader

Yoshihiko Noda is pictured after being elected as the the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's new leader in Tokyo on Monday.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda won the leadership election of Japan's main opposition party on Monday, as it gears up for a possible snap election likely to be called by the winner of the ruling party's presidential contest later this week.

Noda, 67, who campaigned to shift the left-leaning Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan toward the center, beat former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, a 60-year-old liberal lawmaker, in a runoff.

Noda led the country under the now-defunct Democratic Party of Japan from 2011 to 2012.

Earlier in the day, none of the four candidates, also including incumbent leader Kenta Izumi and Harumi Yoshida, a first-term House of Representatives lawmaker and the only woman in the race, was able to win an outright majority in the first round.

A total of 136 CDPJ Diet members and 98 endorsed election candidates cast ballots in Tokyo in the afternoon, worth a combined 370 points under the party's rules. An additional 370 points were awarded based on votes from local assembly members and rank-and-file members, who had already cast their ballots online or by mail.

In the first round, Noda led with 267 points, followed by Edano with 206. Izumi and Yoshida were eliminated after receiving 143 and 122 points respectively.

In the runoff, Noda secured 232 points against Edano's 180.

The race had been widely expected to go to the runoff between the two veteran lawmakers as the party seeks to present an experienced candidate and offer a familiar alternative to the next leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, who will be selected Friday.

Whoever replaces Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as LDP chief is seen likely to dissolve the lower house for a general election by the end of the year as the party seeks to put behind it a slush funds scandal revealed late last year.

The LDP, which has been in power for most of the period since 1955, has faced intense scrutiny after some of its factions, including one formerly led by Kishida, failed to report portions of their income from fundraising parties and created slush funds.

The CDPJ candidates have pledged to clean up politics as part of their efforts to win power, including tackling "hereditary politics" in Japan, with the fathers of some candidates in the ruling party's race also having been lawmakers.

Recommendations from 20 party lawmakers were required to run in the CDPJ leadership race. While Noda and Edano were quick to confirm their candidacies, Izumi and Yoshida only registered their participation in the run-up to the deadline.

Izumi served as leader for nearly three years after taking over in 2021 from Edano, who resigned following heavy criticism over the party's crushing defeat to the LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, in that year's lower house election.

During his tenure, Izumi was seen as having failed to expand voter support, with the candidate the party backed in the Tokyo gubernatorial race in July, former upper house member Renho, finishing in third place behind a relatively unknown, social media-savvy former mayor.

On the policy front, the four candidates were divided on various issues, including the consumption tax. Noda and Edano declined to make clear whether they would seek to cut the rate from the current 10 percent while Izumi and Yoshida called for reducing the tax on food products.

During his tenure as prime minister, Noda decided to carry out a politically sensitive 5-percentage-point consumption tax hike from 5 percent, triggering a loss for the DPJ in 2012 and the return to power of the LDP, then headed by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The candidates found common ground on several matters, however, with all expressing support for allowing married couples to choose separate surnames and same-sex marriage.

