Former lower house speaker, LDP heavyweight Hosoda dies at 79

Former Japanese House of Representatives Speaker Hiroyuki Hosoda died on Friday at a hospital in Tokyo, his office said. He was 79.

Hosoda, a bureaucrat-turned-politician, became lower house speaker in November 2021 but stepped down last month due to ill health. The exact cause of death is not immediately known.

At a 50-minute press conference in October, Hosoda, who became ensnared in late-career scandals, told reporters that he had undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate and a stroke, which made it difficult for him to continue as speaker.

The veteran lawmaker served in key posts in the government and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, including chief cabinet secretary and party secretary general. He led the largest faction within the LDP for seven years from 2014.

Hosoda, elected from a constituency in Shimane Prefecture, had come under fire recently over his connections to the controversial Unification Church. He also was accused of sexually harassing female reporters and LDP officials, allegations which he denied.

As for his relations with the Unification Church, Hosoda said in October at a news conference that he had attended events linked to the organization in the past.

In September, Hosoda was hospitalized to receive preventive treatment for an issue linked to blood vessels in his brain. He was also taken to hospital in July after suffering heatstroke.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida offered his condolences to Hosoda's family, telling reporters at his office, "I'd like to express my respect for his efforts up to today." A by-election to fill the seat held by Hosoda is expected to be called in April, a government source said.

Born in Matsue in Shimane Prefecture, western Japan, Hosoda graduated from the University of Tokyo and entered the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, in 1967.

He left the ministry in 1986 and was elected to the lower house for the first time in 1990.

The LDP faction that the 11-term lower house member led was later helmed by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was fatally shot by a lone gunman during an election campaign speech in July 2022.

