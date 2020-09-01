LDP to exclude rank-and-file members from election to pick new leader

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party decided Tuesday to exclude rank-and-file members from its leadership election that will effectively select Japan's next prime minister, likely benefiting Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga who has emerged as the front-runner after securing the backing of a majority of party lawmakers.

Two other contenders, former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, held press conferences announcing their candidacies, while Suga is expected to do so Wednesday evening.

The LDP's General Council decided to hold an abridged presidential election, with ballots cast only by lawmakers and delegates from the party's local chapters, because Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is stepping down midterm and the party needs to simplify the process to choose his successor to avoid creating a political vacuum amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move was viewed as a setback for Ishiba, a vocal critic of Abe and the prime minister's sole rival in the previous LDP leadership race in 2018. While popular among the public, Ishiba, 63, lacks broad support among LDP members of the Diet.

"It is extremely regrettable that not all party members can vote this time round," Ishiba said, adding he will not give up even though the odds are against him.

After more than 140 lawmakers including Ishiba signed a petition calling for a full vote, Shunichi Suzuki, who heads the council, said local chapters should gather the opinions of grassroots members ahead of the vote to address concerns that not all party members' voices will be reflected in the process.

The race to pick the successor to Abe, 65, is expected to kick off on Sept 8 with the vote held on Sept 14. The winner of the election will be named the country's next prime minister in an extraordinary Diet session, possibly on Sept 16, as the ruling party controls the powerful lower house.

Suga, 71, who has been Abe's right-hand man for nearly eight years and is seen as a continuity candidate, has garnered wide support from factions within the party despite not belonging to one himself.

The government's top spokesman told lawmakers calling for him to stand in the election that he will formally declare his intention to run Wednesday evening.

Meanwhile, LDP policy chief Kishida, 63, said in announcing his candidacy that he wants to be "a leader who can gain the cooperation of the people."

Kishida, one of the more liberal members of the LDP who passed on the previous party leadership race in 2018 to make way for Abe, has sometimes been criticized for his reluctance, or inability, to step into the spotlight.

"While regarding highly the fruit of the Abe administration, we must work on new issues that arise with as times change," Kishida said, expressing his intent to address income disparities and other issues while trying to balance economic activity with measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He also said the issue of amending the Constitution, which Abe had sought to achieve during his tenure, is something that must be considered.

A recent Kyodo News poll showed Ishiba was the most popular choice to be the next prime minister, gaining 34.3 percent of support, followed by Suga at 14.3 percent, Defense Minister Taro Kono at 13.6 percent, Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi at 10.1 percent and Kishida at 7.5 percent.

Kono, 57, said he had decided not to run in the election after talking to his camp. He belongs to a faction led by Finance Minister Taro Aso, which has decided to back Suga.

Other hopefuls including Hakubun Shimomura, a former education minister, as well as two senior female LDP lawmakers -- Tomomi Inada and Seiko Noda -- also said they will not stand.

Following Abe's sudden announcement on Friday that he will resign for health reasons, LDP lawmakers have been scrambling to decide who to throw their support behind as the country grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and a steep recession.

In addition to the 54-member faction fronted by Aso, the LDP's largest faction of 98 members led by former Secretary General Hiroyuki Hosoda has decided to back Suga, according to lawmakers familiar with the matter.

A 47-member group led by Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai also plans to cast votes for the chief Cabinet secretary.

In a conventional LDP leadership race, such as the previous one in 2018, candidates need to secure a majority of the 788 votes up for grabs, with Diet members and rank-and-file members holding 394 votes each.

But in times of emergency, such as if the party chief quits in the middle of a term, a scaled-down version of the election can be held with the 394 Diet member votes and a total of 141 votes cast by three delegates each from the 47 prefectural chapters.

Grassroots members of the LDP were split on being left out of the vote. Masami Hirabuki, a 67-year-old farmer in Kaminoyama, Yamagata Prefecture, said he represents Japan's rapidly aging rural population and wants his voice heard.

Hiroyasu Futagawa, a 46-year-old business owner in Takamatsu, Kagawa Prefecture, said he understands that an abridged election is necessary at this time because of the coronavirus, but the next election in a year's time needs to be a full vote.

