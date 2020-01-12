Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Photo: AP file
politics

Cabinet support rate rises 6.6 points to 49.3%: poll

TOKYO

The approval rate for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet has risen 6.6 points to 49.3 percent from the previous poll in December, with the disapproval rate standing at 36.7 percent, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.

The nationwide opinion poll conducted Saturday and Sunday also found 58.4 percent oppose Japan's naval dispatch to the Middle East on an information-gathering mission amid tensions between the United States and Iran, while 34.4 percent support it.

The survey also showed 70.6 percent want the government to review plans to build "integrated resorts" -- complexes that include casinos along with hotels and conference facilities -- amid a bribery scandal involving lawmakers.

© KYODO

When will the govt get true majority support, by people ?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

