Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Japan, China to work toward restarting travel

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan and China agreed Wednesday to work toward resuming mutual travel that has stalled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi discussed the issue with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi over the phone, the Foreign Ministry said.

China is among a group of countries for which Japan is considering easing its travel ban as the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe looks to balance economic recovery with containing the coronavirus.

The travel ban is currently in place for 146 countries and regions, with foreign travelers who have been to any of them within 14 days of arriving in Japan being refused entry.

Motegi and Wang agreed to make arrangements for the resumption of mutual travel "as soon as possible," according to the ministry.

During the 80-minute call, Motegi reiterated concern over repeated intrusions by Chinese vessels into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands.

The uninhabited islands in the East China Sea are administered by Japan but claimed by China, which calls them Diaoyu.

The ministry said Motegi also voiced concern over the situation in Hong Kong, where China has imposed a new national security law empowering it to crack down on what it views as subversive activity.

Critics say the law impinges on human rights and freedoms that were promised to the former British colony for 50 years after its return to Chinese control in 1997.

Both the maritime intrusions and the Hong Kong issue have become sources of tension between Tokyo and Beijing, with conservative lawmakers in Japan urging Abe's administration to rescind an invitation for Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit as a state guest.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Here we go again folks. Pass the virus round and round...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Traditional Bad Food Combos In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

6 Japanese Crime Novels To Get Your Heart Racing

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get an IT Job in Japan, Tips From Hiring Managers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

6 Online Workshops To Experience Japan From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Ibusuki

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #90: Tokyo Residents Pissed About Being Excluded From Go To Travel Campaign

GaijinPot Blog

Trending Now

3 Reasons Naomi Watanabe’s Parody of “Rain On Me” Is Iconic

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Filling in the Work History Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Outdoors

Kayabuki no Sato

GaijinPot Travel