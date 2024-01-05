Foreign Minister Kamikawa visits Ukraine; pledges Japan's continued support

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa made an unannounced visit on Sunday to Ukraine to vow continued support for the Eastern European nation amid its ongoing war with Russia, the ministry said.

Kamikawa, who is visiting Ukraine for the first time since taking the role in September, will hold talks with government officials including her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the ministry said.

Her visit comes ahead of a conference the countries will host in Tokyo on Feb 19 aimed at discussing the reconstruction of Ukraine, which has suffered widespread destruction since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Kamikawa, who arrived in Ukraine by train from Poland, is expected to reiterate that Japan's support for Ukraine "remains unchanged," and convey as well as its commitment to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine through the conference, the ministry said.

During her visit, she will stress the importance of upholding the international order based on the rule of law from the standpoint of not tolerating any attempts to change the status quo by force, according to the ministry.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise trip to Ukraine in March, while Kamikawa's predecessor, Yoshimasa Hayashi, visited the country in September.

