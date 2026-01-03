 Japan Today
In this photo released by the White House, President Donald Trump monitors U.S. military operations in Venezuela, with CIA Director John Ratcliffe, left, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller, right, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla, on Saturday. Image: Molly Riley/The White House via AP
politics

Japanese gov't says it is closely watching Venezuela situation after U.S. raid

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government said Sunday it is closely watching the situation in Venezuela and working to ensure Japanese nationals are safe, after the United States captured the South American country's President Nicolas Maduro in a military operation a day earlier.

Japan "has long respected fundamental values such as freedom and democracy and has consistently emphasized the importance of respect for the principles of international law in the international community," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

With that in mind, Japan will closely work with other Group of Seven nations and concerned countries and make diplomatic efforts to restore democracy to Venezuela and stabilize the situation, the ministry said.

The ministry also said the government has made contact with the majority of Japanese citizens in the country, and there are no reports of any casualties.

The operation on oil-rich Venezuela, done without U.S. congressional authorization or an imminent national security threat, has raised legal questions at home and abroad.

U.S. President Donald Trump said after the raid that the United States will "run" the oil-rich nation until a "safe, proper and judicious transition" can be achieved.

Trump said Maduro, who was flown to New York with his wife, will face criminal charges in the United States, alleging he is responsible for trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs into the country.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

It means the Japanese ministry of foreign affairs is watching NHK and reading the Yomiuri and Asahi.

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

Their silence is deafening.

As is the silence of a significant number of the 'in-crowd' countries who are turning a blind eye to what the US has done.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Global international order, y’all.

What a complete joke.

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Closely monitoring and doing and saying nothing.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Piracy and greed.

Nothing less.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

