Kishida announces more sanctions against Russia

Japan will impose additional sanctions targeting Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday, joining the United States and Europe in piling pressure on Moscow.
Speaking at a press conference, Kishida said the new package of sanctions include export controls on semiconductors and other products, a freeze on assets held by Russian financial institutions, and a suspension of visa issuance for certain Russian individuals and entities.
The announcement came hours after leaders from the Group of Seven nations condemned Russia and pledged to take "severe and coordinated" economic and financial sanctions in response to its "completely unjustified" attack.
"It is an extremely serious situation with ramifications for the international order, not just in Europe but Asia and beyond," Kishida said. "Japan needs to show its resolve not to allow any change to the status quo by force."
Kishida said the sanctions are the results of close coordination with the United States and European nations, and symbolize "the strength of unity" in efforts to prevent a further escalation.
Japan unveiled the first set of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, including a ban in the country on the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds.
The Ukraine crisis has rocked financial markets, sending crude oil prices sharply higher as Russia is a major energy supplier.
Kishida said the government will take steps to minimize the negative impact of the invasion on the Japanese economy.
Japan has been locked in a territorial dispute with Russia for decades with no post-World War II peace treaty signed.
Asked about the potential impact on peace treaty talks between Japan and Russia, Kishida refrained from comment.
Mark
While SUNCTION may cause some financial harm but it will NOT stop Russia, it did not in 2008, it did not in 2014, and it will not in 2022.
Gilbert
We need peace. thats all
HBJ
Having clearly had long term plans to invade Ukraine, I'd suggest that Russia has considered the impact of any sanctions that might be made - including the removal of SWIFT.
What is needed right now is SWIFT military action to force the Russian troops back.
Happy Day
Earth to Biden and Kishida- Putin doesn't care.
Rodney
American puppet. Or Muppet.
14000 civilians have been murdered in Donbass by UKraine military/far right militias. Russia is the only country to do anything. Where was Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, UN, EU???
(imagine if Tokyo started attacking indigenous Okinawans because they don’t like bases.)
western Mass Media doesn’t report facts. UK/Germany are about to ban RT News.
kishida is definitely being pushed by both USA and the far right Japanese ultranationalists who still can’t get over the Kururi Islands. Russia has cheap oil and gas, but we buy expensive resources from Saudi and the Gulf region. Other side of the world, like Ukraine. Russia is our neighbor. We should be friends.
Yotomaya
I'm sure Putin is trembling at the prospect of working Russians being even more miserable.
TokyoLiving
Dear Japan, Kisshi Sama:
It is not convenient for you to do more stupid things to please the US..
Do not do it if you want to recover at least two of your islands in the northern territories..
Don't make the fool of yourself and let just the US and its NATO circus from continuing to make the fool of the world..
Team up with the winners, Russia and China, togheter would make an invincible team..
US is going out of fashion, like the roman empire in the 5th century..