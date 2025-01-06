Ishiba rules out forming grand coalition for now

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday ruled out the possibility of forming a grand coalition with opposition parties for now, saying he will do his utmost to seek broad support from the opposition camp as head of a minority government.

In his first press conference this year to lay out his government's priorities, Ishiba touched on the need to reform the country's election system to "better reflect" the voices of voters, calling for a cross-party debate on the issue.

His remarks, which followed his visit to the Ise Shrine in Mie Prefecture of Mie, came ahead of a regular Diet session set to start in late January.

Some lawmakers speculate he may call simultaneous elections for both houses of parliament this year, but Ishiba did not provide a clear answer when questioned about the possibility.

While saying he has "no intention of creating a grand coalition for now," Ishiba told the press conference that he will try to seek understanding from opposition parties "with my heart and soul," given the need to rely on their support to ensure smooth Diet deliberations.

"This is the only way for us," said Ishiba, who also heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The LDP and the Komeito party lost their majority control of the House of Representatives, the powerful lower house, in an election last October, shortly after Ishiba took office. An election for the House of Councillors, the upper house, must be held this summer.

Even if Ishiba does want to expand the coalition, he may find it difficult to realize it.

Yoshihiko Noda, who leads the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, has already dismissed the idea of joining the coalition.

In an extraordinary session that ended last month, the ruling coalition secured the passage of a supplementary budget by garnering support from the Democratic Party for the People, an opposition party that gained strength after the October election.

The DPP's leader has previously ruled out joining the ruling coalition outright.

The upcoming parliamentary session will likely see intensified debate over donations from companies and other entities, a sensitive issue after a fundraising scandal hit the LDP. Opposition parties are pushing for a ban.

Ishiba, who has been working to restore public trust damaged by the scandal, said it is necessary to examine how the country's three-decade-old election system should be improved to better incorporate diverse voter perspectives into politics.

He did not elaborate, but he has previously floated the idea of an election system allowing voters to select multiple candidates when casting their ballots.

In Japan, voters cast one ballot for a candidate in a single-seat district and another for a political party in the proportional representation segment of a nationwide election.

This year, Ishiba said he will focus on fundamentally transforming Japan by rejuvenating regional areas and revving up the world's fourth-largest economy while addressing diplomatic and security challenges.

During the press conference, Ishiba expressed his intention to meet with Donald Trump, who is set to assume the U.S. presidency on Jan. 20, "at the most appropriate time and in the appropriate form," without providing a specific time frame.

The prime minister's wish to meet with Trump in person last year before his return to the White House did not materialize. The Japanese government is now considering arranging the meeting after the presidential inauguration.

Ishiba said he will elevate the bilateral alliance to new heights and pursue dialogue to address outstanding challenges with other countries as the security environment surrounding Japan is "the most severe since the end of World War II."

He expressed "grave concern" over North Korea's missile development, noting that the increasing frequency of launches points to technological sophistication.

