Ishiba sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday.
Ishiba sent the masakaki offering to the Shinto shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's wartime militarism by China and South Korea.
1 Comment
Yrral
Low self esteem
sakurasuki
That will help inflation and current global tariffs war
OssanAmerica
Media continues to report what has become irrelevant non-news. Nations are all busy dealing with the global trade crisis.