Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: AP file
politics

Ishiba sends offering to Yasukuni Shrine

TOKYO

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba sent a ritual offering to the war-linked Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on Monday.

Ishiba sent the masakaki offering to the Shinto shrine, seen as a symbol of Japan's wartime militarism by China and South Korea.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

Low self esteem

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

That will help inflation and current global tariffs war

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Media continues to report what has become irrelevant non-news. Nations are all busy dealing with the global trade crisis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

