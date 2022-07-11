Kishida vows to build on Abe's legacy after election win

Prime Minster Fumio Kishida said Monday he will build on the legacy of former premier Shinzo Abe after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a sweeping victory in the House of Councillors election held just two days after Abe was shot dead.
Kishida vowed to work on resolving the issue of abductions Japanese nationals by North Korea in 1970s and 1980s, and revision of Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, which were pursued by Abe.
Kishida also said he is seeking to "drastically bolster" Japan's defense within five years.© KYODO
David Brent
It is so depressing reading Japanese news about how people switched their vote to the LDP simply because Abe was assassinated. For example:
女性（40代）:
>
blue
@David Brent
It depends on who they wanted to vote originally: if Komeito or Isshin, would it really make any difference, seeing the overlap in programs (Isshin) or how deep in bed they got themselves with the LDP (Komeito)?
And anyway, if they flip-flop that easily this time, are the chances they would have flip-flopped next time pretty big, me thinks.
Seigi
Heaven forbid... No!
Aly Rustom
Milk it Kishida. Never let a good crisis go to waste.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
When it comes to politics, by and large a nation's people get what they deserve
Mr Kipling
Build on Abe's legacy? Does that mean we can look forward to a series of corruption allegations and scandals? Or just more failed economic measures?
shogun36
why? Did he not see how much disdain a lot of the Public had for him?
yes, nothing like trying to change the past (that can never be changed) and not looking towards today and tomorrow.
great creed there Kish…..
Heres a thought. How about start some NEW policies?
Cut all ties from the past get rid of the cancer and start fresh?
Build towards the future?
wait……that takes creativity, logic and a vision. Never mind.
William77
This sums is up,which means the goverment will get a more right wing and hawkish instances.
I say this for you Japanophiles as well who lives here,this won’t benefit us at all.
CarlosTakanakana
Sweet Jesus. Can the world get any more screwed up? The world belongs to the young, why are old men destroying it? Japan’s constitution should not be changed. It will be these old politicians sending the young off to war. Just like Putin fertilising Ukrainian soil with the blood of young Russian men.