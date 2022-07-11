Kishida vows to build on Abe's legacy after election win

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, speaks during a news conference after the results of the Upper House elections at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Monday.

Prime Minster Fumio Kishida said Monday he will build on the legacy of former premier Shinzo Abe after his ruling Liberal Democratic Party won a sweeping victory in the House of Councillors election held just two days after Abe was shot dead.

Kishida vowed to work on resolving the issue of abductions Japanese nationals by North Korea in 1970s and 1980s, and revision of Japan's U.S.-drafted pacifist Constitution, which were pursued by Abe.

Kishida also said he is seeking to "drastically bolster" Japan's defense within five years.

