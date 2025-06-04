 Japan Today
Japanese PM Ishiba
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba speaks to reporters at his office in Tokyo on Wednesday. Image: Kyodo
politics

Ishiba expresses hope for stable ties with S Korea under Lee

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday expressed hope for a stable improvement in ties with South Korea under new President Lee Jae Myung, saying he wants to hold summit talks at an early date.

Ishiba said Japan and South Korea should work as "partners" in tackling global challenges, and trilateral cooperation with their common ally the United States is also necessary at a time of security threats posed by North Korea.

Relations between Japan and South Korea improved under Lee's predecessor Yoon Suk Yeol after a period of difficulty stemming from issues related to wartime history. The leaders of the two nations resumed the practice of making reciprocal visits in 2023, in a sign of thawing ties.

"I hope to step up cooperation between Japan and South Korea, and trilaterally with the United States, under President Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the 60th anniversary" of the normalization of diplomatic ties, Ishiba told reporters at his office.

Japanese officials will be watching for changes in Seoul's stance toward Tokyo under Lee, a liberal known for his hard-line stance on wartime issues related to Japan's 1910-1945 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula, including compensation for Korean laborers.

Ishiba said he wants to promote frank dialogue and exchanges between the neighboring nations to make their connections even stronger, pointing out that Lee said during his presidential election campaign he views Japan as an important partner.

"The importance of holding summit talks at an early date and engaging in 'shuttle diplomacy' won't change," Ishiba said, referring to the practice of the leaders visiting each other's countries.

While wartime history has cast a pall over bilateral ties, the two nations have seen increased people-to-people exchanges. South Korea is a popular destination for Japanese tourists and vice versa.

"Japan and South Korea have been deepening exchanges across a wide range of areas. Because we are neighbors, however, difficult issues remain between us," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference.

"We hope to maintain close communication with President Lee and his administration to advance our relations in a stable manner, while at the same time placing importance on exchanges between our peoples," the top government spokesman said.

© KYODO

