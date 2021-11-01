Kishida says ruling bloc's election win shows 'will of the people'

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday he will draw up a stimulus package by mid-November to prop up the coronavirus-hit economy following the ruling coalition's victory in the general election.
The Liberal Democratic Party and its smaller partner Komeito retained a comfortable majority in the House of Representatives, the powerful lower chamber of parliament, on Sunday, suggesting voters opted for stability over the opposition's promises for change.
"It was a tough election, but the outcome shows the will of the people to task my government with shaping the future of this country," said Kishida, who became prime minister on Oct 4.
Despite losing seats and suffering a number of defeats by high-profile candidates, the LDP headed by Kishida performed better than media forecasts and secured enough seats to effectively control all standing committees and steer the legislative process.
Kishida said the stimulus package, featuring financial aid for businesses and people hit hard by the pandemic, will be funded by an extra budget the government aims to pass within the year.
"We will get this to the people as quickly as possible," Kishida said at a press conference, adding he will consider resuming the Go To Travel initiative to boost domestic tourism.
The LDP saw its strength in the 465-seat lower house shrink from 276 to 261, while Komeito went from 29 to 32.
"It was a tough election, but the outcome shows the will of the people to task my government with shaping the future of this country," said Kishida, who became prime minister on Oct 4.
The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, which had criticized the government's pandemic response and vowed to reduce income disparities, also lost seats, down from 110 to 96, despite fielding unified candidates through an agreement with other groups including the Japanese Communist Party.
Meanwhile, the Japan Innovation Party, an opposition group that did not join the CDPJ-led alliance, won 41 seats, nearly quadruple the number it held prior to the election.
Parliament is set to convene a special session on Nov. 10 to confirm that Kishida will remain in power, with a Cabinet expected to remain largely unchanged to launch the same day.
The lower house has special powers not given to the upper chamber, the House of Councillors, including having the final say in electing the prime minister, passing state budgets and ratifying international treaties.
Among the LDP's big defeats was Secretary General Akira Amari, who lost in his single-member district in Kanagawa Prefecture but gained a seat through proportional representation. Former economic and fiscal policy minister Nobuteru Ishihara and Kenji Wakamiya, minister in charge of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka, also lost.
Amari has offered to resign from the ruling party's No. 2 post. Kishida will tap Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi as Amari's successor.
On the campaign trail, Kishida had promised to spur economic growth while redistributing the spoils to the middle class under his vision of "new capitalism." He pointed to falling COVID-19 cases across the country and vowed to secure more hospital beds to treat patients in preparation for a possible sixth wave of infections.
The election results defied media polls that had predicted the LDP to be at risk of losing many more seats, reducing the risk of Kishida joining the ranks of "revolving door" prime ministers Japan witnessed from 2006 to 2012.
In addition to deciding whether Kishida would gain a public mandate, the election was also seen partly as a referendum on nearly nine years of LDP-led government under Kishida's predecessors, Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga.
The CDPJ and its allies argued the government has botched its coronavirus response, and that the Abenomics policy mix has only served to widen income disparities by boosting corporate earnings and share prices while failing to achieve higher wages.
But the opposition's efforts to get behind the same candidates in more than 200 battleground constituencies misfired, with the JCP falling from 12 seats to 10.
"It's very unfortunate that we lost seats and I feel apologetic for that," CDPJ leader Yukio Edano told reporters on Monday.
The CDPJ also saw a number of notable defeats in single-member districts, including heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa in Iwate Prefecture, and deputy leader Kiyomi Tsujimoto, who fell victim to the JIP's surging popularity in Osaka Prefecture and failed to even gain a seat under proportional representation.
The opposition sought to win over voters by calling for lowering the consumption tax to lessen the burden on low- and middle-class households.
They also argued for allowing married couples to take separate surnames and recognizing same-sex marriage, as well as abandoning nuclear energy in favor of renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions.
The ruling coalition, meanwhile, criticized the CDPJ and its allies for banding together despite their differing stances on foreign policy and national security, saying such discrepancies make them unfit to govern.
The CDPJ supports the Japan-U.S. alliance while the JCP calls for abolishing the 1960 security treaty between Tokyo and Washington -- a scenario that would please China, Russia and North Korea.
Kishida, a former foreign minister, said in Monday's press conference he is eager to meet with the leaders of like-minded countries including U.S. President Joe Biden, and that his government will explore ways to bolster defenses against threats including North Korean missiles.
The LDP aims to double defense spending to around 2 percent of gross domestic product and says it will consider acquiring the capability to launch strikes on enemy bases as part of efforts to boost deterrence.
"It's one of the various options we are discussing," Kishida said.
Of the lower house seats, 289 were decided in single-member constituencies under a first-past-the-post system. Another 176 were filled by proportional representation, in which parties are awarded seats based on how many votes they get in 11 regional blocks.
The internal affairs ministry said 55.93 percent of eligible voters cast ballots, compared with 53.68 percent in the previous 2017 lower house election, and it is the third worst turnout for a general election in the postwar era. A record-low 1,051 candidates ran, fewer than the previous low of 1,131 in 2005.© KYODO
27 Comments
Login to comment
Cricky
Well a quarter of the eligible voting public.
Cricky
And with the voter disparity probably not a quarter. For many it’s their last vote so they don’t care anyway.
Wobot
With a turnout barely over 50%? I don't get it
Sven Asai
Yes, but it’s more about self-applauding and not elementary school math. lol
dagon
Kishida said he will consider resuming the government's Go To Travel initiative to boost domestic tourism and vowed to push forward debate on constitutional reform.
Kisida must be a mind reader. People are dying to give their tax dollars to hotel owners and change Article 9.
0rei0
The will of about a quarter of the voting population: Starting his 'Mandate' with the same old LDP shtick. No need to bother with reality for the foreseeable future.
"Economic stimulus package calling for Toyota and Co"
Numan
By with so few people voting, it shows how little they support the policies of the LDP leadership and little belief in the election process. Just like those infection numbers, TEPCO, NISSAN, DENTSU scandals, and the Olympics.
Not much to be proud of at all as far as elections go.
Matt Hartwell
Have to say, I do favour Australia's compulsory voting system. I know a lot of people in the U.K and U.S and other Western countries think its "undemocratic" and fair call. It is in a way. Cant argue with that. The penalty for not voting btw is often not enforced, if you have some half decent excuse and when it is, its a pultry fine.
At least nobody ever says our elections are illegitimate. Ever. The odd individual seat might be subject to some dodgy tactics, but overall, if you get the majority outright, or via coalition, you have the right to government. End of story.
sakurasuki
Will of the people ?
https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/11/e6477c1f68a3-urgent-japans-ldp-secretary-general-amari-to-quit-after-loss-in-his-district.html
That one is the will of people.
klausdorth
'will of the people'
Either he is bad at easy calculations,
or he doesn't know what he is talking about,
last option, he also lives in his own little world.
But maybe, it's all 3 of those?
John
Wealth redistribution isn’t capitalism, it’s socialism....what do we have to do to get this extra money I wonder....
Steven Mccarthy
31% voter turnout is not support for a mandate .
LDTM
If they are so keen on wealth distribution, why don’t you lead by example? No? Funny that.
warispeace
@John
Tell the wealthy that and they will laugh all the way to the bank. Capitalism, especially in its neoliberal form today, is an extreme form of wealth redistribution.
Kishida idea of a new capitalism is really neoliberal Keynesianism, which is where government not only changes laws and policies to promote the privatization of the public sphere, but uses corporate welfare to juice the profits of the investing class even more.
Iron Lad
Go go go, Fumio Kishida!
paddletime
Kishida says ruling bloc's election win shows 'will of the people'
total BS, it shows the will of the companies to keep the cronyism going, sad that folks can't vote for themselves and are highly encouraged to vote for their employer's candidate. How much further down the hole are they going to allow them to take it?
itsonlyrocknroll
The 18 to 30 went shopping, dribbling over there smart phones, comatose over some boy/girl idol band.
They failed to register any choice.
So here we go again, the continuing political never ending story, an on golden pond of "gramps" leveraging the peoples finance.
Indebting future generations, to stupid to realize, in the foolish belief, that it is route to a way to establish a long credit line without recourse to servicing that debt.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
Mr. Fumio Kishida, you are not the person I wanted to see as Prime Minister, but I cheer for your success. I want to see you do a good job and be successful for Japan.
chotto_2
Wow, it's Brexit Part II. "will of the people". No, 'will' of the a fraction of the 31% that actually bothered to get off their backsides to go and vote.
It should be a legal obligation to vote here, like it is in Australia.
I feel such pent up rage at those that couldn't be bovvered to vote, because, you know, some airhead was slurping noodles, or because it was raining, or because "they're all the same", or some character was making an appearance at the local AEON mall.
The people that didn't vote deserve everything coming to them - it's the rest of us that have to suffer.
kaimycahl
There will be more people waiting for the stimulus money than there were voters. Thats the will of the people.
fxgai
So in the end the reformist Japan Innovation Party won seats from both the LDP and the CDPJ / JCP.
And the did it without colluding with other parties to try to improve their chances of winning seats - they did it the old fashioned way of talking about their policies and making more sense than their opponents.
That’s actually a very good sign for Japanese democracy, I think.
I gather the other old DPJ splinter known as kokumin something or other also won some more seats - without the shenanigans of the CDPJ / JCP.
These dopey lefty parties constantly worry about having to combine together at election time, but as Isshin and the Kokumin party showed, it’s better to campaign on your own policies.
This just sounds horrible.
Japan can’t afford to do more of this “middle class” welfare.
Japan’s lower class, needy folks should be the focus of redistribution.
Japan is already too far in debt to think about paying for more freebies for middle classes too.
You have to pay more tax and then they will give a slice of it back to you. That’s how all such government programs work. Feed the government and be happy that you got some scraps back…. GoTo Travel is a good example, but when you think about it the budget buster that is Japan’s welfare systems is similar, and desperately needs reform.
smithinjapan
"It was a tough election, but the outcome shows the will of the people to task my government with shaping the future of this country,"
As predicted, and now he will start talking about how "first we must secure the nation" and give record defense spending to vested government interests at the behest of his puppet masters, and will say to everything he does, "I was mandated by the people of Japan to do this!"
dougthehead13
Edano has to submit his resignation as leader of the PDCJ. Because it lost against the worst LDP government of the last decade. Losing 14 seats, which is almost in the same proportion as the 16 seats lost by the LDP.
I don't think it will. But out of dignity to his voters, he should. And put new people in the leadership of the party. Young people with clear and realistic ideas.
As Ishin no Kai has done.
Matt Hartwell
I find it interesting the leader of JIP is what, 44 years old? Has 1.8 million twitter followers.
And so there does seem to be a desire among some people at least to start the generational change in political figures. From what I've read, he was very active at a time when most werent during Covid and has been rewarded for it.
Yrral
Keshida to resign at summer end
BertieWooster
It shows the will of the people who bothered to turn up and vote.
M3M3M3
In my opinion the ability to deny the system legitimacy by refusing to participate is an important safeguard. Low turnout sends a message and has consequences on policy, even if it's hard to measure.
Australia should have a 'none of the above' option if they force you to vote.
dbsaiya
Whether the LDP will follow the will of the people is another whole different story, so please spare me the sweet nothings...