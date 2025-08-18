 Japan Today
President Donald Trump speaks as France's President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Finland's President Alexander Stubb, foreground right, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, foreground left, and from background right, U.S. Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listen during a meeting with European leaders in the East Room of the White House on Monday. Image: AP/Alex Brandon
politics

Japan to consider role in security guarantees provided to Ukraine: Ishiba

7 Comments
TOKYO

Japan will consider what role it will play in providing security guarantees to Ukraine by assessing its legal and capability constraints, Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday, as U.S.-led talks to end Russia's war on its neighbor continue.

Ishiba made the remark after NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told a U.S. television network that Japan is among some 30 nations that have been collaborating on ways to potentially provide security guarantees to Ukraine to deter any future Russian aggression.

"We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities," Ishiba told reporters at his office. "At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do."

Japan's war-renouncing Constitution only permits the use of force for its own self-defense, putting restrictions on what the country can do overseas. Its Self-Defense Forces have engaged in peacekeeping and anti-piracy missions abroad.

Ishiba praised U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine by holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as European leaders who threw support behind him on Monday.

Trump wants to have a three-way meeting with Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"What is important is to achieve an early cease-fire and a just peace," Ishiba said, underscoring the need to stop innocent Ukrainian and Russian people from falling victim to the war.

7 Comments
Realistically, Japan will not be able to do all that much. But at some point, it's important for the rest of the world to unite behind the coalition of those who can.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

“At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do.” Of course not. That would be vulgar.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

They could provide logistical support which would be important and staff in a non-combat role. Quite a lot probably.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

"Ishiba praised U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to bring peace to Ukraine by holding talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as European leaders who threw support behind him on Monday."

PM Ishiba understand very well the complexities of this war.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I can think of a good way to to unload those JGSDF type 74 tanks.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japan is among some 30 nations that have been collaborating on ways to potentially provide security guarantees to Ukraine to deter any future Russian aggression.

If they felt so strongly all 30 countries could put boots on the ground TODAY. But of course they don't and won't. Putin knows this. Trump knows this and if they were honest every one of those 30 world leaders would admit they know it too.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"If they felt so strongly all 30 countries could put boots on the ground TODAY. But of course they don't and won't. Putin knows this. Trump knows this and if they were honest every one of those 30 world leaders would admit they know it too."

They also know putting boots on the ground will only escalate the war perhaps into a nuclear war.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

