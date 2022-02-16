Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kishida, Johnson oppose any attempt to alter status quo in Ukraine

TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed Wednesday they will not tolerate any attempt to alter the status quo in Ukraine by force amid concerns that Russia may invade its neighbor.

The two leaders underscored their support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, Kishida told journalists after phone talks with Johnson.

They also affirmed coordination on efforts to deescalate tensions over Ukraine, Kishida said.

