politics

Japan, U.S., 3 others walk out of APEC trade meeting as Russian minister speaks

BANGKOK

Representatives of five economies including Japan and the United States walked out of a meeting by trade ministers from the Asia-Pacific region on Saturday, the opening day of a two-day conference in Bangkok, in protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Japanese officials said.

The meeting by 21 economies forming the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum is under way with the promotion of trade and investment in the post-COVID-19 era, especially pathways to a free trade area in the region, high on the agenda.

Ministers from Japan, the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand exited the room when Maksim Reshetnikov, Russia's economic development minister, started delivering his remarks during a morning session, according to the officials.

It was the first APEC trade ministers' meeting held in person in three years, as restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic have eased.

"We hope that the outcome of this year's APEC trade ministers' meeting will play an important role in helping to determine the policy direction for the recovery and stimulation of regional economic growth in various areas in the post-COVID-19," Thai Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit said in the opening remarks.

The government of Thailand serves as the host and chair of this year's APEC meetings.

On the sidelines of the APEC trade meeting, Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Koichi Hagiuda is set to hold bilateral talks with ministers including from Thailand on a range of issues including the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific economic framework.

The framework, called IPEF, aims to encourage openness while enhancing prosperity and building the resilience of the region, according to the U.S. government.

Its launch is expected to be formally announced during U.S. President Joe Biden's trip to Japan in which he will hold talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday.

"We would like to welcome IPEF, as it will be a framework to strengthen the U.S. involvement in the Indo-Pacific region," Hagiuda told reporters in Tokyo before leaving for the Thai capital.

Other issues on the agenda include food insecurity, high energy prices and the resumption of tourism.

Founded in 1989, APEC operates on the basis of nonbinding and consensus-based cooperation to discuss free trade and economic cooperation by the Asia Pacific region.

APEC members account for about 60 percent of the world's total gross domestic product and about 50 percent of the global trade.

The APEC leaders' meeting this year is planned to be held in person in November in Bangkok.

APEC groups Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, the Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, the United States and Vietnam.

Maturity level at its best.

-11 ( +5 / -16 )

Like little kids storming off ..... Grow up

-13 ( +3 / -16 )

Like kids playing soccer in the park, and the big bully loses, so he takes the ball and walks off cursing. I’m very surprised with NZ though.

-14 ( +1 / -15 )

The hypocrite war criminals. The United States is responsible for the deaths millions of innocent people in their war for oil. They constantly brag about sending their own weapons of mass destruction to Ukrainian and they brag about creating terrorist groups like ISIS.

Russia is defending its boarders just like the U.S would be doing if China put bases and missile systems along their borders.

Russia is winning and the Corrupt Nazis in Ukraine are going to loose!

-16 ( +0 / -16 )

Boy, one would think there’s no economic, supply and demand, inflation problem with all this news about Ukraines invasion.

Meanwhile in the US, babies and children are beginning to get hospitalized due to lack of formula. The silence of criticism about Joe is not surprising

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Interesting to see do many dislikes so quickly. Must be many bots on here.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

