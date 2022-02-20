Kishida cabinet's support rate nearly flat at 56%: poll

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Feb 17.

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet remained almost unchanged at 56.6 percent, but some of his recent COVID-19 responses drew mixed reactions in a Kyodo News survey released Sunday.

In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, the support rate rose slightly from 55.9 percent in the January survey.

