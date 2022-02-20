Kishida cabinet's support rate nearly flat at 56%: poll

The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet remained almost unchanged at 56.6 percent, but some of his recent COVID-19 responses drew mixed reactions in a Kyodo News survey released Sunday.
In the two-day telephone survey through Sunday, the support rate rose slightly from 55.9 percent in the January survey.
Editor: Story will be updated later.© KYODO
7 Comments
Login to comment
Danielsan
His Covid policy needs to be scrutinized by unbiased third party advisors; according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins, new cases of Covid diagnosed in Japan exceeded the number of new cases in the USA, 96,000 in Japan compared to 91,000 in the USA.
Chico3
“Flat” is definitely a very good adjective.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Support rate ?
Needs scaffolding !
Nearly flat yes it appears you have a slow leak puncture .
This is the shortest article ive ever read at JT.
Lets have a nice young Japanese woman as the next Prime Minister .
Someone with better skills.
Foreigner In Tokyo
It's pretty remarkable how in a free country, the population can elect the same single party decade after decade after decade for roughly 80 years with almost no interruption. What's the point of having elections at all when the outcome is already decided? Does anyone else here not find it baffling how you have nations that would do anything for the right to change their leaders and allow fresh ideas and policies into their political system, but meanwhile the Japanese can't be asked to produce a single competent, valid opposition party.
As a foreigner in this place I find this whole scenario offensive, but if that's the kind of country and government the people want, it's on them. Still, I look at the election turnout last October with it's pathetically low voting rate and just scratch my head. You could not have asked for a more perfect opportunity to vote for anyone other than the LDP, and instead of record turn out to reject the failures of Abe and his replacement, over half the population couldn't be asked to show up. On a Sunday.
I have to ask the question: If Japanese are this apathetic to governance and seeking to improve their country's performance and situation, what would it take to actually get anyone here to wake up? I have heard about demonstrations many decades ago at places like Yasuda Hall at Tokyo University, but none of that energy is anywhere to be found now.
Cricky
He should ban all foreigners and send permanent residents home, there is no place for non Japanese in this country, well except for trainees that really need to be housed in camps. Then his popularity will shoot through the roof. It’s time to face the fact that it’s foreigners that have caused 40 years of fiscal decline, stagnant wages, and the spread of the virus. It’s obvious.
albaleo
I guess it can be explained in various ways. One view often voiced is that Japanese people are timid. But another view might be that most Japanese view elected national politicians as largely irrelevant. There are other ways to change things. I recall taking part in two protests with residents of the apartment complex I lived in. One to prevent a factory from being built adjacent to the apartment buildings, the other to prevent a children's play area from being closed. Both protests were successful and no elected politicians were involved.
TokyoLiving
Go Kisshi Sama!!
justasking
Is this landline?