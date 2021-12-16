Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: AP file
politics

Kishida says he has no plans to attend Beijing Winter Olympics

10 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday he has no plans to attend the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics while suggesting he is still considering various options over the U.S.-led diplomatic boycott of the games.

"At the moment, I have no plans to attend," Kishida said in parliament when asked about whether he will travel to China for the February games by Shinkun Haku, a lawmaker of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

But Kishida followed up by saying, "It is important to make a judgment by myself at an appropriate time after comprehensively taking into account various issues in consideration of the national interest."

Kishida's remarks in the House of Councillors' Budget Committee meeting came after the United States announced it is not sending officials to the games amid intensifying criticism of China's human rights record.

So far, the diplomatic boycott has been joined by various countries, including Australia, Britain and Canada, while France said last week it will not boycott in a break from other Group of Seven industrialized nations. Paris is due to host the Summer Games in 2024.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his willingness to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Japan, a close U.S. ally that relies heavily on China in economic terms, is considering not sending Cabinet ministers to the Beijing Olympics.

Various options are being mulled including sending Seiko Hashimoto, an upper house lawmaker and president of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, or Japanese Olympic Committee head Yasuhiro Yamashita, according to government and ruling party sources.

In the same parliamentary session, Kishida instructed that a third-party investigation be commenced into the government's overstating of construction orders data that ran for about eight years, a practice that may have led to a miscalculation of the country's gross domestic product figures.

It was revealed that the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism had since 2013 double-counted some data it received from businesses when compiling its monthly construction orders figures.

Kishida said members of the probe panel include a former prosecutor and lawyer as well as a statistics specialist. The panel will compile its findings within a month.

The ministry's officials were found to have continued revising the orders data from January 2020 to March this year even after the Board of Audit of Japan told the ministry it was an inappropriate practice.

Land minister Tetsuo Saito defended the move, saying it was meant to ensure "continuity from the existing statistical practice, and was significant from the statistical perspective."

Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa said the padded data has not been directly used to calculate GDP and he expects its impact will be minor even if it had some influence on the figures.

Regarding the government's decision to pay damages to a former Finance Ministry bureaucrat's wife who alleges her husband killed himself after being ordered to tamper with documents related to favoritism allegations against former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida said the government "did everything we could" in response to the scandal.

In June this year, the government disclosed a file suggesting that a former senior ministry official instructed a local finance bureau to alter documents.

Well, it's not like he was going to win a medal or anything...

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Very ballsy Kishida san, but very much playing with fire. Keep your friends close, but enemies closer..

-4 ( +2 / -6 )

"At the moment, I have no plans to attend"

BUT......

place your bets please, on the date of the announcement that he will go.....

also, odds on these reasons:

in the interests of bettering neighbour relations

in the spirit of the Olympic Games

to represent the Japanese people on the world stage

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Dark suit, lectern, clenched fist, guts pose; squinting, it could almost be Shinzo.

Kish the Bish is inventing a new form of capitalism and he ain't afraid o' no ghosts. He don't got no time for Beijing, no way.....

-1 ( +3 / -4 )

no difference for me to be honest.you just what you have told to so.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

if I was him I’d say I’m not going because spectators are banned by the Chinese. problem solved. He’s not an athlete right?

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Very brave decision - oh wait, didn’t America make the decision first and he is just hiding behind them? Would he do that if Biden and crew were going to attend?

-3 ( +2 / -5 )

A true sovereign nation, with original ideas. Would carry more weight by boycotting all together if you were really concerned about human rights.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

diagonalslip,

I was going to say the same:

"At the moment, I have no plans to attend," Kishida said ......

Well, wait for the moment to come when he will go.

Or have (grow some??) balls and say "I will not go"!

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

The Winter Olympics is a B-movie anyway.

It’s only ever been about the 100 meter sprint.

If you want to hurt China, sanction them, or better, much, much more. Until then, the politicians look like paper people.

0 ( +3 / -3 )

Nice, Kishida.

As long as he doesn't boycott, it's OK.

It's a kick in the butt of the US.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

China's zero corona totalitarianism will fail the Beijing Games. A single case leads to full shutdown of the entire city or province & compulsory testing to all locals...nonsense. But the covid may give a valid excuse for absence of foreign officials.

Boycott or not, the Japanese and other governments should get a clear message to Beijing. For the UK, send Borat. For Japan, send any pornstar as as representative who is also popular in China (but often victims to copyright breach). The Beijing Games is already a joke, and Japan better respond accordingly.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed his willingness to attend the opening ceremony of the Olympics.

Despite that Team Russia is still banned from attending the Games.... now I see it's a Russian joke :)

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I wonder if he's following the orders of Nippon Kaigi or the U.S.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Boycott the Genocide Games. Entirely.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

JoeintokyoToday  05:57 pm JST

I wonder if he's following the orders of Nippon Kaigi or the U.S.

Same thing. No point wondering.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

