Party leaders debate ahead of Upper House election

Leaders of Japan's political parties, from left to right, Mizuho Fukushima of Social Democratic Party, Yuichiro Tamaki of the Democratic Party for the People, Ichiro Matsui of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), Kenta Izumi of the Constitutional Democratic Party, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of ruling Liberal Democratic Party, Natsuo Yamaguchi of Komeito, Kazuo Shii of the Japanese Communist Party, Taro Yamamoto of Reiwa Shinsengumi, and Takashi Tachibana of the party fighting against NHK, attend the debate, ahead of the Upper House election slated for July 10, in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday vowed to focus on policies for next month's upper house election in response to surging energy and food prices exacerbated by Russia's war in Ukraine.

In a debate involving party leaders ahead of the July 10 House of Councillors election, Kishida said his government is not considering lowering the consumption tax rate from the current 10 percent or altering the ultraeasy monetary policy employed by the Bank of Japan.

"I will protect the lives of the people in Japan in the face of key issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising prices," said Kishida, leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Pointing out that the price increases are mainly seen in the energy and food sectors, he said it is crucial to focus policies on such areas.

Kishida also underscored the importance of maintaining stable and constructive relations with China and pledged to take the lead in reforming the U.N. Security Council.

Kenta Izumi, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, criticized the government and the BOJ for not taking action against a weak yen and called for lowering the consumption tax rate and wheat prices to mitigate the impact of rising prices on people's lives.

"We cannot leave rising prices as they are," Izumi said.

Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the junior coalition partner of the LDP, questioned the CDPJ's call for reducing the consumption tax to 5 percent, saying revenues from the tax have been earmarked to finance the country's swelling social security costs.

In the election, 125 of the 248 seats will be up for grabs, of which 50 will be chosen under the proportional representation system and the rest from electoral districts.

Kyodo News has learned that more than 530 people plan to run in the election.

© KYODO