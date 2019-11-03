Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo taken in April shows Japan's new government plane. Photo: KYODO
politics

Minor fire in Japan gov't plane galley, with Abe on way to Thailand

1 Comment
TOKYO

A minor fire occurred Sunday in a galley on the Japanese government plane taking Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Thailand, officials said.

The fire started in an oven shortly before 3 p.m. in the galley in the rear section of the Boeing 777-300ER, when crew members were preparing in-flight meals and was extinguished by them immediately, with no one injured. It caused no change in the flight plan, the officials said.

Abe departed Tokyo's Haneda airport at 1:41 p.m. for Thailand to attend a series of summits related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The aircraft, operated by the Air Self-Defense Force, was introduced in April to replace the previous government plane, a Boeing 747.

1 Comment
No fire upon a plane is minor, there should be a full investigation, public enquiry, followed by head bowing and the usual grovelling.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

