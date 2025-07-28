New S Korea Foreign Minister Cho eyes visit to Japan on Tuesday

New South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is planning to visit Japan on Tuesday, a Japanese government source said Monday, as the two Asian neighbors seek to maintain stable relations.

He is expected to meet with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya during the trip, which would be Cho's first overseas visit since taking office earlier this month under President Lee Jae Myung, the source said.

At the planned meeting, Iwaya and Cho are likely to affirm continued cooperation both bilaterally and trilaterally with their common ally, the United States, in response to China's assertive military activities and North Korea's nuclear and missile threats.

Following Cho's inauguration, the two foreign ministers held phone talks and agreed to work together to promote stable ties and maintain close communication, according to Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Lee was inaugurated in June after the impeachment and removal of his predecessor, Yoon Suk Yeol, who briefly imposed martial law last year.

Japan-South Korea ties, often strained over historical grievances including wartime labor disputes, have improved since Yoon became president in 2022.

