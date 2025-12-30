Nikkei logs highest year-end close on record above 50,000

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi rings a bell during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2025 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The Nikkei stock index closed at a record year-end high above 50,000 on Tuesday, helped by an artificial intelligence boom and expectations for economic measures to be implemented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tokyo stocks, meanwhile, fell on the final trading day of 2025, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending down 187.44 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday at 50,339.48. The broader Topix index finished 17.55 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 3,408.97.

