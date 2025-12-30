 Japan Today
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi rings a bell during a ceremony marking the end of trading in 2025 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Image: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
politics

Nikkei logs highest year-end close on record above 50,000

5 Comments
TOKYO

The Nikkei stock index closed at a record year-end high above 50,000 on Tuesday, helped by an artificial intelligence boom and expectations for economic measures to be implemented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Tokyo stocks, meanwhile, fell on the final trading day of 2025, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending down 187.44 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday at 50,339.48. The broader Topix index finished 17.55 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 3,408.97.

Editor: Story will be updated later.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Login to comment

An amazing coincidence...!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Well look at that!

and to hear it told, the elections of Trump and then PM Takaichi were “going to” make the world economy “crater” and “crash”.

-7 ( +3 / -10 )

I’m lovin’ it!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

BlacklabelToday 04:44 pm JST

Well look at that!

and to hear it told, the elections of Trump and then PM Takaichi were “going to” make the world economy “crater” and “crash”.

Trump now is responsible for the Nikkei? Imagine having to be responsible for everything the followers grasp at for success.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

He is! You all breathlessly claimed he was going to crash the world markets!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

