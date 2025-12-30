Nikkei logs highest year-end close on record above 50,000

The Nikkei stock index closed at a record year-end high above 50,000 on Tuesday, helped by an artificial intelligence boom and expectations for economic measures to be implemented by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Tokyo stocks, meanwhile, fell on the final trading day of 2025, with the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ending down 187.44 points, or 0.37 percent, from Monday at 50,339.48. The broader Topix index finished 17.55 points, or 0.51 percent, lower at 3,408.97.
© KYODO
3RENSHO
An amazing coincidence...!
Blacklabel
Well look at that!
and to hear it told, the elections of Trump and then PM Takaichi were “going to” make the world economy “crater” and “crash”.
krustytheclown
I’m lovin’ it!
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump now is responsible for the Nikkei? Imagine having to be responsible for everything the followers grasp at for success.
Blacklabel
He is! You all breathlessly claimed he was going to crash the world markets!