Putin says no talks with Japan unless it alters stance on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday the conditions are not currently in place for his country to resume talks with Japan on a post-World War II peace treaty, blaming Tokyo for souring bilateral relations by supporting Ukraine.
In response to a question from Kyodo News during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies in St Petersburg, Putin said Russia does "not refuse to engage in such a dialogue," but for it to happen Japan would first need to change its position on the war in Ukraine.
"Everything that has been done has been done by Japan," Putin said, at a time when nearly all bilateral talks are stalled following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which began in February 2022.
In March of that year, Moscow announced its suspension of peace pact negotiations with Tokyo, criticizing it as unfriendly for imposing sanctions on Russia in the wake of the war.
During the meeting, held on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin also said he will not shy away from visiting islands off Japan's Hokkaido that are disputed with Tokyo, reiterating their status as part of Russia's territory.
He noted, however, that there are no immediate plans for him to visit the area, suggesting he is busy with other matters.
Japan and Russia have been at odds over the sovereignty of four islands, which were seized by the Soviet Union following the Asian country's surrender in World War II on Aug 15, 1945.
The dispute over Etorofu, Kunashiri and Shikotan islands as well as the Habomai islet group, known in Japan as the Northern Territories and in Russia as the Southern Kurils, has prevented the two countries from signing a postwar peace treaty.
Editor: See related story here.© KYODO
10 Comments
Login to comment
TaiwanIsNotChina
Adulting has never been a Russian strong point.
JJE
He is too busy to visit the Kuril Islands right now. Occupied winning the war and choking the Kyiv regime.
Haaa Nemui
Talks are not going to happen then I suppose.
sakurasuki
What is the actual Japan's leverage?
factchecker
No talks it is then. No one should kowtow to a bully.
Strangerland
Yup. Russia can talk in the corner to China and NK, quarantined from the rest of us.
obladi
Probably the most effective way of dealing with Mr. Putin is to talk openly with Mr. Xi, on whom Putin depends. China is eager to make deals to get it's economy back on track, and Japan has lots of technology it can license.
Strangerland
They don't need any - Russia is the desperate party here. Japan just has to sit back to wait for their collapse so they can swoop in and take back the Kurils.
リッチ
lets Freeze some bank accounts and kick of people out and see his tail come between his knees.
BigP
Russia plays Japan like a fish, giving it some dialogue then reeling it in again. Better to just ignore Russia until it offers to sell the islands back. Remember Alaska!
bass4funk
Ukraine will fall, just a matter of time, all these countries are just making the inevitable worse.
happyhere
I don't think so. Russia occupies and controls the islands.
They also supply a lot of energy from Sakhalin to Japan who is a major investor in the project. Any peep out of Japan and that investment is toast.
fallaffel
So you've been saying for almost 3 years now