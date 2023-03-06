S Korean Yoon expected to visit Japan in mid-March

The Japanese and South Korean governments are planning President Yoon Suk Yeol's visit to Japan on March 16 and 17 to meet with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, a diplomatic source said Monday.

The planned visit comes as momentum builds toward mending bilateral relations, with South Korea announcing the same day its plan for settling a wartime labor compensation dispute with Japan.

Kishida hailed the plan, saying it will help to restore "healthy ties" between Tokyo and Seoul, describing the neighbor as an "important partner."

Japan has been keen to "further bolster" its "strategic partnership" with Seoul to better grapple with international challenges, such as the growing military threat from North Korea, Kishida told a parliamentary session.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told a press conference that the bilateral ties should not remain "stalled" any longer and that it seeks to develop the relationship to a "higher level."

