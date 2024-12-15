 Japan Today
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, Akie Abe and Melania Trump pose for a photo at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night. Image: X/Melania Trump
politics

Trump, wife have dinner with widow of ex-Japanese PM Abe in Florida

6 Comments
PALM BEACH, Fla

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday met with Akie Abe, the widow of slain former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, his wife said.

The former president, who will return to the White House for his second term on Jan 20, and Melania Trump are believed to have hosted a private dinner for her. It is the first known meeting between Trump and a Japanese individual since he won the Nov 5 presidential election.

"It was a privilege to host Mrs Akie Abe at Mar-a-Lago once again," Trump's wife said on X, posting a photo of the three, with Akie Abe in the middle. "We fondly remembered her late husband, former Prime Minister Abe, and honored his remarkable legacy."

Her visit to Trump's estate took place about a month after Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba was unable to hold an in-person meeting with the president-elect on his way back to Tokyo from South America, despite his hope to do so.

Speaking to reporters in Peru after attending an international meeting, Ishiba at the time said Trump's team had explained that the president-elect could not hold talks with him before taking office due to legal constraints.

Since then, however, Trump has held talks with other world leaders, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Among world leaders, Trump was on particularly good terms with the late Prime Minister Abe during his first presidency.

Their warm relationship began shortly after the 2016 presidential election, when Abe rushed to Trump Tower in New York to meet with the president-elect and presented him with a golden golf club.

Abe, who joined him for golf on multiple occasions, resigned in 2020 for health reasons. He was fatally shot during an election campaign speech about two years later.

In February 2017, following a meeting in Washington, the two couples flew to Florida on Air Force One and had dinner together at Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion.

After enjoying golf the following day, Abe and Trump had to hold an impromptu joint press conference because of North Korea's test-firing of a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan, the first such launch since Trump took office.

Japanese officials said Akie Abe's meeting with the Trumps was arranged privately, stressing that there was no government involvement.

Ahead of the meeting, some major U.S. media organizations reported that Trump would host a private dinner for her on Sunday, with CNN saying that the two have maintained a close relationship ever since Abe's death.

Trump has regularly called her to check in on her, CNN said, citing a source close to the president-elect.

Ishiba, who took office in October, was a vocal critic of Abe and the late prime minister's defunct faction within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He is now hoping to hold face-to-face talks with Trump at the earliest possible time after his inauguration.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
The impending First Lady is all dressed up for the evening.

No wonder he has a six-inch grin.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Whatever one may think of The Donald, this seems to underscore his ongoing commitment to strong international relationships, particularly with Japan. An act of respect like this reflects Trump's unique approach to foreign policy - one that prioritizes personal relationships and direct engagement over bureaucratic formalities.

Unlike the globalist elites who rely on empty gestures and woke virtue signaling, Trump seems to have always demonstrated genuine appreciation for leaders who value sovereignty and national pride. While the woke crowd obsesses over identity politics, focusing on fostering real alliances that benefit hardworking people in both countries can only be a positive. And like it or not, it's things like this that Trump remains a somewhat popular figure here in Japan.

-2 ( +3 / -5 )

This is becoming exclusively a Trump/LDP fellating site.

失礼します。Going with the flow of the time it seems. I'm out.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

This is becoming exclusively a Trump/LDP fellating site.

失礼します。Going with the flow of the time it seems. I'm out.

If you’re "out" comrade, then why bother announcing it like some grand exit from a stage no one's watching? Either way it doesn’t negate the reality that Trump resonates with many of your compatriots because of policies that prioritize sovereignty, economic growth, and national pride - values that evidently trigger your delicate Uber Liberal sensibilities. Instead of flouncing out with a "shitsurei shimasu" mic drop, maybe reflect on why your ideas can’t hold their own in an open discussion.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Trump has regularly called her to check in on her, CNN said, citing a source close to the president-elect.

The caring, human side of Trump the media usually ignore.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

If you’re "out" comrade, then why bother announcing it like some grand exit from a stage no one's watching?

I guess you were Jay?

Instead of flouncing out with a "shitsurei shimasu" mic drop, maybe reflect on why your ideas can’t hold their own in an open discussion.

If your cromulent comments about the Unification Church ties of both were memory holed in milliseconds I am sure you would be screaming about the lib, woke censors of free speech bootlicker.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

If you’re "out" comrade, then why bother announcing it like some grand exit from a stage no one's watching?

"Withdrawal in disgust is not the same as apathy".

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Is this a sign that Abe's widow wants to muddy up the waters of US-Japan relations? If Akie-san and Donald-san have a close, informal relationship, how will this make things more difficult for politicians who wish to cleanse the Japanese body politic of Abe's malign influence?

Like Ishiba?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

