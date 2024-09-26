Vote to choose Japan's ruling party leader goes to runoff between Takaichi and Ishiba

Japan's ruling party presidential race will go to a runoff between economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba after none of the record nine candidates secured a majority in the first round of voting on Friday.
The winner of the Liberal Democratic Party election will replace incumbent Fumio Kishida as party chief and therefore prime minister.
Of the some 730 votes cast by LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file members, Takaichi secured 181 votes, the most among the nine candidates, followed by 154 for Ishiba and 136 for former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.
Editor: Story will be updated later.
12 Comments
Kaowaiinekochanknaw
Quite suprising tbh
deanzaZZR
Democracy in action if the scope of a democracy is a party vote.
Takaichi, bring it. Her and Trump together will be chaos. Fun times, indeed.
Jim
The opposition must be laughing and celebrating at this!
Abe234
No different than say the US/French, UK NZ parties choosing their candidates and then the public can choose.
Fighto!
Takaichi looks to have done it. Aso's endorsement of her probably got her into the runoff - and will likely get her over Ishiba who was well behind with the Diet members. Koizumi the most popular among his Diet colleagues.
deanzaZZR
No public election is necessary.
Also the LDP has been in power 95+% of the time since 1952.
Fighto!
Not likely.
Realistically, Takaichi or Ishiba will almost certainly thump the opposition in the upcoming general election.
u_s__reamer
A fascist in skirts will likely make history as the next PM of Japan as an avatar of the "Iron Lady" suffered by the Brits.
garypen
100 quatloos on Takaichi. I don't endorse her. But, Jiminto will want to present the appearance of change and modernization.
garypen
Oh well. I've been wrong before.
Once.
Moonraker
Oh dear!
Fighto!
Hats off to Ishiba-san.