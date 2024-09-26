Vote to choose Japan's ruling party leader goes to runoff between Takaichi and Ishiba

Sanae Takaichi casts her ballot at the Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership election at the party headquarters in Tokyo on Friday,

Japan's ruling party presidential race will go to a runoff between economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba after none of the record nine candidates secured a majority in the first round of voting on Friday.

The winner of the Liberal Democratic Party election will replace incumbent Fumio Kishida as party chief and therefore prime minister.

Of the some 730 votes cast by LDP lawmakers and rank-and-file members, Takaichi secured 181 votes, the most among the nine candidates, followed by 154 for Ishiba and 136 for former Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

