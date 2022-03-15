Zelenskyy approaches Japan over possible online speech to Diet

In this image from video posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approached Japan about delivering a virtual speech to the Diet, lawmakers familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as he continues to rally international support to defend his country from Russia's invasion.

The Japanese government and ruling coalition are interested in accepting the proposal and looking to determine whether such a speech is logistically possible in the Diet.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, explained to other political parties the idea from the Ukrainian president, who delivered an emotional speech to the British House of Commons on March 8 via video link and vowed to fight until the end against Russia.

"It's better to carry this out early," a senior lawmaker of the major Japanese ruling party told reporters.

The Ukrainian embassy in Tokyo has sounded out the Foreign Ministry about the possibility of Zelenskyy addressing the Diet, according to the lawmakers.

Zelenskyy has addressed the European Parliament and Canada's parliament, and the actor-turned wartime leader is set to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

© KYODO