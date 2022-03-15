Newsletter Signup Register / Login
In this image from video posted on Facebook, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine, early Wednesday. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP
politics

Zelenskyy approaches Japan over possible online speech to Diet

3 Comments
TOKYO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approached Japan about delivering a virtual speech to the Diet, lawmakers familiar with the matter said Wednesday, as he continues to rally international support to defend his country from Russia's invasion.

The Japanese government and ruling coalition are interested in accepting the proposal and looking to determine whether such a speech is logistically possible in the Diet.

The Liberal Democratic Party, led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, explained to other political parties the idea from the Ukrainian president, who delivered an emotional speech to the British House of Commons on March 8 via video link and vowed to fight until the end against Russia.

"It's better to carry this out early," a senior lawmaker of the major Japanese ruling party told reporters.

The Ukrainian embassy in Tokyo has sounded out the Foreign Ministry about the possibility of Zelenskyy addressing the Diet, according to the lawmakers.

Zelenskyy has addressed the European Parliament and Canada's parliament, and the actor-turned wartime leader is set to address the U.S. Congress on Wednesday.

The Japanese government and ruling coalition are interested in accepting the proposal and looking to determine whether such a speech is logistically possible in the Diet.

Given the levels of technical competence displayed previously Diet members and ministers in charge of digitization..I would say the logistical hurdles are daunting.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"The Japanese government and ruling coalition are interested in accepting the proposal and looking to determine whether such a speech is logistically possible in the Diet."

They can't even figure out if a speech is possible or how to do it, so obviously the speech would accomplish nothing but give the powers that be the ability to say, "He likes us! He talked to Japan! We're great!!"

What... are they going to accept one more refugee? Going to promise to form a panel to think about talking about sending some money (no weapons or experts, of course)?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese government and ruling coalition are interested in accepting the proposal and looking to determine whether such a speech is logistically possible in the Diet.

Excuses, Excuses, Excuses. I could set this up and be up and running in less than 15 minutes..even with a secure line. lol. Again, very laughable.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

0 ( +0 / -0 )

