Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Blinken, Austin to visit Japan from March 15

0 Comments
TOKYO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are making arrangements to visit Japan from March 15 for foreign policy and security talks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Blinken and Austin are also preparing a "2 plus 2" dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

It would be the first such talks between the allies since April 2019, and the first visit to Japan by any cabinet member of the Biden administration..

The United States and Japan are looking to strengthen their ties as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a 24-page document outlining President Joe Biden's national security policies, the United States this week singled out China as "the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system."

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Five Of Our Favorite Japanese Baby Products

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Is A Japanese School Best for Your Child?

Savvy Tokyo

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Kinkaku-ji Temple (Golden Pavilion)

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sakura Mochi

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week 120: Is ‘Police Tantrum’ The Latest Japanese Internet Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 1-7

Savvy Tokyo