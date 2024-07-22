 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel speaks during an interview with Reuters in Tokyo
U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel Image: REUTERS file
politics

U.S. and Japan to hold security talks on July 28

1 Comment
TOKYO

Foreign and defence ministers from Japan and the United States will hold security talks in Japan on July 28 in an effort to push forward what U.S. President Joe Biden called a historic upgrade in the alliance.

The so-called "2+2" talks will cover extended deterrence, a term used to describe the U.S. commitment to use its nuclear and conventional forces to deter attacks on allies, Japan's foreign ministry said on Monday.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also hold a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Yoko Kamikawa during the visit, while U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will hold three-way talks with his counterparts from Japan and South Korea.

Tokyo and Washington in April announced a series of initiatives to strengthen their ties in what Biden called the most significant upgrade since the U.S.-Japan alliance, which was first signed in 1951, began.

These include efforts to deepen cooperation between defense industries and upgrade military command structures to improve coordination, as both countries look to deter regional threats they see emanating from China, North Korea and Russia.

"These historic 2+2 talks will cement our shift from a focus on Alliance protection to one of Alliance projection," U.S. ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said.

"Through a transformation of the command structure of the United States forces in Japan, aligned with Japan’s own groundbreaking launch of its joint command next March, the Alliance will be ready and equipped to respond to the security challenges of the Indo-Pacific for decades to come."

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So much talking....have they "done it " yet ?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Trash Talk: A Guide to Garbage Disposal in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Bihoro Pass

GaijinPot Travel