Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The USS Winston S Churchill fires SM-2 missiles in the Atlantic Ocean in April 2018 Photo: Navy Office of Information/AFP/File
politics

U.S. approves missile sales to S Korea, Japan

0 Comments
By Jared HALLAHAN
WASHINGTON

The United States has approved more than $600 million in sales of air defense missiles to South Korea and Japan as tensions return with North Korea.

The State Department said Friday it had approved 94 SM-2 missiles used by ships against air threats, along with 12 guidance systems for a total cost of $313.9 million.

It separately gave the green light to sell 160 anti-air AMRAAM missiles and related guidance equipment to Japan for $317 million.

The sales "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States" by assisting key allies and "will not alter the basic military balance in the region," a State Department statement said.

North Korea last week tested what the South Korean military said appeared to be two short-range missiles in its second launch in less than a week.

The tests come amid a standstill in negotiations between North Korea and the United States, where President Donald Trump had boasted of ending Pyongyang's missile tests.

A second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ended in deadlock in February, with the U.S. side refusing demands to ease sanctions until Pyongyang takes major steps to end its nuclear program.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 18-19

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Tokyo’s Top Summer 2019 International School Programs For Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Where to See Kagura Dance in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

How to Use A Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

This Japanese TV Show Panelist Is Being Praised for Calling Out An Offensive Segment about Gender

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

LGBT

Campy

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

All You Can Eat Japanese Barbeque At ‘In the Green Beer Garden & BBQ’ Ikebukuro

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi