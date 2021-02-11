Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Photo: AFP/File
politics

U.S. backs Japan concerns on China ships

0 Comments
Washington

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced concern Wednesday over China's incursions into Japanese territorial waters, recommitting to the ally's defense.

In a telephone call, Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi "expressed concern over increased Chinese assertiveness around the Senkaku Islands following China's enactment of a new coast guard law," State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed that the Senkakus fall within the scope of Article V of the US-Japan Security Treaty," he said, referring to the section that commits the two nations to defend each other if either is attacked.

Tokyo has voiced alarm over increased Chinese incursions after Beijing enacted legislation allowing its coast guard to use weapons against foreign ships seen as illegally entering its waters.

Japan administers the rocky islets in the East China Sea that are also claimed by Beijing, which calls them the Diaoyu, as well as Taiwan.

Blinken's call comes as President Joe Biden promises to keep his predecessor Donald Trump's tough line on a rising China while also paying closer attention to allies.

Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton first said the Senkakus fell under Article V, although Trump went a step further by warning against attempts to contest Japan's control over the islands.

The State Department said Blinken and Motegi also discussed last week's military coup in Myanmar, also known as Burma, where Biden is rolling out punishment for the generals if they do not return power to elected leaders.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 6

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Matsumoto City: Discover The Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel