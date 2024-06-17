 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

U.S., Canada, Japan and Philippines conduct exercises in South China Sea

1 Comment
MANILA

The United States, Canada, Japan, and the Philippines conducted a two-day joint maritime exercise in Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the U.S. Pacific Fleet said on its website on Monday.

The maritime cooperative activity was aimed at "upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations' commitment to bolstering regional security and stability," the U.S. Pacific Fleet said.

It involved four warships and a series of maritime maneuvers to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures, it added.

In April, the Philippines conducted joint maritime activity with Japan, Australia, and the United States.

The Philippines has turned to countries supportive of its claims in the South China Sea to counter what Manila regards as the increasing aggressiveness of China, which claims almost the entire strategic waterway.

Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Vietnam have competing claims of sovereignty in portions of the South China Sea, a passage through which $3 trillion in goods move every year.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Hilton Niseko Village - Golf Special

The Hilton Niseko Village promises an unforgettable trip for seasoned golfers or those simply looking to relax and unwind in stunning Hokkaido. Exclusive offer for Japan Today readers!

Book today and get exclusive discounts!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Keep up the exercises

Good job

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shirogane Blue Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Learn

Making Reservations in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Graduate Scholarships For Women in Japan: CWAJ’s 2024 Scholarship Luncheon

Savvy Tokyo

Kimono Rental in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Is June the Worst Month in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Father’s Day in Japan: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Shiretoko Five Lakes

GaijinPot Travel

Everyday Japanese: How to Address Someone

GaijinPot Blog

10 Side Jobs for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

A Guide to Volunteering in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog