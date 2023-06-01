U.S. defense chief calls China's refusal to meet unfortunate

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stressed the importance of communication during a stopover Thursday in Tokyo, calling it unfortunate that his Chinese counterpart is refusing to meet him at an upcoming annual security conference in Singapore, which both men are attending.
On the way to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit this weekend, Austin held talks with Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada. Noting China’s increasingly assertive military actions in international airspace and waterways in the region, he told a joint news conference in Tokyo, “The provocative intercepts of our aircraft and also our allies’ aircraft, that’s very concerning, and we would hope that they would alter their action.”
The United States military said Tuesday that a Chinese fighter jet flew aggressively close to a U.S. reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, forcing the American pilot to fly through the turbulent wake.
“I’m concerned about at some point having an incident that could very, very quickly spiral out of control,” Austin said. “I would welcome any opportunity to engage with leadership. I think defense departments should be talking to each other on a routine basis or should have open channels for communication.”
Although Beijing said there will be no meeting between Austin and his Chinese counterpart at the security summit, Hamada is expected to attend and meet with Chinese Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu on the sidelines.
Japan and China set up a defense hotline in March to improve communication and avoid accidental encounters in the tense region, and Hamada and Li recently held their first telephone talks on the hotline.
Washington and Beijing have yet to hold such a talk, and when Austin phoned their crisis line in February, the call went unanswered.© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
sakurasuki
Is there anything left to discuss?
Hercolobus
China knows the outcome do it does not want to waste time.
quercetum
I agree with the US official who says the US should not be reaching out to Austin’s counterpart who is sanctioned by the U.S. Countries won’t take your sanctions seriously if you do that and makes you look weak.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Yes, the whole not ending the world thing. If another Chinese balloon shows up over the US, presumably China would like to take the call rather than receive a missile barrage in response.
TaiwanIsNotChina
No, it shows that even though Nazis should be bankrupted, you still have to meet with them in order to keep the perilous world peace alive.
quercetum
And Lloyd Austin is a just token hire. You listen to these US figureheads and it’s obvious they’re just messengers. He is a figurehead used the same way as the late Gen. Colin Powell was by the WH for the exact same purpose, namely justifying aggression under the pretext of racial equality and freedom. His input is not recognized anyway, so why bother?
Exactly. Waste of time.
TaiwanIsNotChina
He's not going to be a token hire if he is part of the team that brings down Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine.
deanzaZZR
Remove the silly sanction and then talk.