U.S. demands clarity from Japan, Australia on their role in potential war over Taiwan, FT reports

The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.
Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing the matter during recent talks with defense officials of both countries, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.
According to the newspaper, the reported request caught both Tokyo and Canberra off guard, as the U.S. itself does not offer a blank check guarantee to defend Taiwan.
Reuters could not verify the report. The U.S. department of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The U.S is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty.
Colby was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during President Donald Trump's first term. Colby is known for arguing that the U.S. military should prioritize competition with China and shift its focus from the Middle East and Europe.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
6 Comments
elephant200
Retreat their nationals from Taiwan !
TaiwanIsNotChina
They should all sign defense agreements with Taiwan. Would like to see the PRC tantrum as a result.
Nifty
This could be discussed in private, not broadcast on media. The US has previously made commitments to Taiwan in the case it is attacked. It has not threatened war, and prior to Trump, avoided pushing the issue into China's face, hoping for a good business environment. But hey, all the diplomats are out of jobs or retired... and in their place we have what?
Wick's pencil
The US is itching for a war with China. Japan should stay out of it, don't let them drag you into this.
Cherry
Here's an opportunity for Japan and Australia to step up and play in the big boys league aka international stage. It's time to show the US that you can handle things yourself and not depend on the US military. Japan's PM had some "tough" talk regarding trade this week. How about use that "tough" talk in regard to military toward China? Or Japan is afraid of making China angry?
sakurasuki
That's fair question, all this time they all say they'll support how about talking more concrete way, defense assets, budgets, personnel etc.