 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration picture of U.S. and Chinese flags
Flags of U.S. and China are seen in this illustration. Image: Reuters/FLORENCE LO
politics

U.S. demands clarity from Japan, Australia on their role in potential war over Taiwan, FT reports

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon is urging Japan and Australia to clarify what role they would play if the U.S. and China went to war over Taiwan, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.

Elbridge Colby, the U.S. under-secretary of defense for policy, has been pushing the matter during recent talks with defense officials of both countries, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

According to the newspaper, the reported request caught both Tokyo and Canberra off guard, as the U.S. itself does not offer a blank check guarantee to defend Taiwan.

Reuters could not verify the report. The U.S. department of defense did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The U.S is Taiwan's most important arms supplier, despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties. Taiwan has faced increased military pressure from China, including several rounds of war games, as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims over the island. Taiwan rejects China's assertion of sovereignty.

Colby was deputy assistant secretary of defense for strategy and force development during President Donald Trump's first term. Colby is known for arguing that the U.S. military should prioritize competition with China and shift its focus from the Middle East and Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Introducing New Condominiums and Minpaku for Sale from Daiwa House

This webinar will introduce new properties for sale from Daiwa House, one of Japan's leading home builders. Join us August 2, 2025 from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

6 Comments
Login to comment

Retreat their nationals from Taiwan !

0 ( +1 / -1 )

They should all sign defense agreements with Taiwan. Would like to see the PRC tantrum as a result.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

This could be discussed in private, not broadcast on media. The US has previously made commitments to Taiwan in the case it is attacked. It has not threatened war, and prior to Trump, avoided pushing the issue into China's face, hoping for a good business environment. But hey, all the diplomats are out of jobs or retired... and in their place we have what?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The US is itching for a war with China. Japan should stay out of it, don't let them drag you into this.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Here's an opportunity for Japan and Australia to step up and play in the big boys league aka international stage. It's time to show the US that you can handle things yourself and not depend on the US military. Japan's PM had some "tough" talk regarding trade this week. How about use that "tough" talk in regard to military toward China? Or Japan is afraid of making China angry?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

That's fair question, all this time they all say they'll support how about talking more concrete way, defense assets, budgets, personnel etc.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Yojijukugo: 4-Character Kanji Phrases Everyone Should Know!

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

How to Set Up a Bank Account in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

10 Summer Beach Day Trips Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Summer Home Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

Beppu Hi no Umi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Eviction in Japan: What Are Your Rights as a Foreign Tenant?

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Children’s Books That Celebrate Neurodiversity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Low-Effort Japanese Products That Keep Your Home Clean

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo