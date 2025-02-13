U.S. embassies told to prepare for staff cuts as Trump overhauls diplomatic corps

U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order about tariffs increase in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Daphne Psaledakis and Humeyra Pamuk

President Donald Trump's administration has asked U.S. embassies worldwide to prepare for staff cuts, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday, as part of the Republican president's effort to overhaul the U.S. diplomatic corps.

The sources said some embassies had been asked to look into reducing both U.S. staff as well as locally-employed staff by 10% each, with a list of the workforce due to be sent to the State Department by Friday, which will then determine further actions.

U.S. embassies around the world employ both diplomats and local staff. Most embassy staff come from the host country, according to the National Museum of American Diplomacy.

Separately, a U.S. official said that around 60 contractors at the State Department's bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor had been terminated in recent weeks and that there was a possibility of further cuts in other bureaus.

ABC News first reported that U.S. embassies had been told to start planning for staff reductions.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The moves come as Trump tries to reshape the diplomatic corps, issuing on Wednesday an executive order directing Secretary of State Marco Rubio to revamp the foreign service to ensure "faithful and effective implementation" of his foreign policy agenda.

The order, which follows efforts to dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development, comes as Trump makes changes to ensure U.S. foreign policy is aligned with his "America First" agenda. He has also repeatedly pledged to "clean out the deep state" by firing bureaucrats that he deems disloyal.

The order, which was titled "One Voice for America's Foreign Relations" also says failure to implement the president's agenda is grounds for professional discipline, which may result in firing personnel.

"The Secretary must maintain an exceptional workforce of patriots to implement this policy effectively," the order read.

The order also directs a potential revamp of the Foreign Affairs Manual, a comprehensive set of policies and procedures that lay out how the State Department operates, at home and abroad.

Just hours after taking office on January 20, Trump ordered a freeze of most U.S. foreign aid to ensure it was aligned with his "America First" policies. USAID, the chief U.S. humanitarian agency, became the first target of the effort led by billionaire Elon Musk, a close Trump ally, to reduce the size of the U.S. government.

Since January 20, Musk has dispatched members of his Department of Government Efficiency to scrutinize sensitive personnel and payment information in government computer systems. Aside from USAID, he led the drive to also dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, an agency that protects Americans from unscrupulous lenders.

